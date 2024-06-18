India possesses more nuclear weapons than Pakistan: SIPRI report

South Asia

Hindustan Times
18 June, 2024, 10:15 am
Last modified: 18 June, 2024, 10:19 am

Related News

India possesses more nuclear weapons than Pakistan: SIPRI report

In its analysis, the SIPRI said China's nuclear arsenal increased from 410 warheads in January 2023 to 500 in January 2024, and it is expected to keep growing.

Hindustan Times
18 June, 2024, 10:15 am
Last modified: 18 June, 2024, 10:19 am
Agni 5 missile. Photo: Hindustan Times
Agni 5 missile. Photo: Hindustan Times

India possesses more nuclear weapons than Pakistan, while China has expanded its nuclear arsenal from 410 warheads in January 2023 to 500 by January 2024, according to a report by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a Swedish think tank, on Monday.

In its analysis, the SIPRI said China's nuclear arsenal increased from 410 warheads in January 2023 to 500 in January 2024, and it is expected to keep growing.

Key takeaways from SIPRI report

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

  1. Nine nuclear-armed nations, including the US, Russia, the UK, France, China, India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel, continued to modernise their nuclear arsenals, and several of them deployed new nuclear-capable weapon systems in 2023.
  2. India's "stored" nuclear warheads were 172 in January this year, while the number for Pakistan was 170.
  3. India slightly expanded its nuclear arsenal in 2023, Both India and Pakistan continued to develop new types of nuclear delivery systems in 2023.
  4. The SIPRI report said while Pakistan remains the main focus of India's nuclear deterrent, India appears to be placing growing emphasis on longer-range weapons, including those capable of reaching targets throughout China.
  5. Some 2,100 of the deployed warheads were kept in a state of high operational alert on ballistic missiles, and nearly all of them belonged to Russia or the US. However, for the first time, China is believed to have some warheads on high operational alert.
  6. Russia and the US together possess almost 90 per cent of all nuclear weapons.
  7. Russia is estimated to have deployed around 36 more warheads with operational forces than in January 2023, the watchdog added.
  8. The report said China's stockpile of nuclear warheads is still expected to remain much smaller than the stockpiles of either Russia or the US.

Top News

nuclear weapons / Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) / India / Pakisan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Duniya Jahan/TBS

Are you really a mind reader or simply a decoder of social cues?

18h | Features
Hasan Ahmed, a CNG driver from the remote village of Moulvibazar, makes Vlogs on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok. Photo: Courtesy

How a 24-year-old Moulvibazar CNG driver made over Tk20,000 from social media

20h | Features
With many speeding vehicles on the road, one needs to be extra careful when driving during Eid seasons. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

The dos and don’ts of highway driving

1d | Wheels
Living with increased global economic volatility

Living with increased global economic volatility

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to refrigerate meat the right way

How to refrigerate meat the right way

1d | Videos
Floating Restaurants is now trending in Shariatpur

Floating Restaurants is now trending in Shariatpur

14h | Videos
Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

1d | Videos
Yummy Sweet Pumpkin Kebabs

Yummy Sweet Pumpkin Kebabs

16h | Videos