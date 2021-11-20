India police charge Amazon execs in alleged marijuana smuggling case

South Asia

Reuters
20 November, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 09:37 pm

Related News

India police charge Amazon execs in alleged marijuana smuggling case

Police in the central Madhya Pradesh state arrested two men with 20 kg of marijuana on 14 November and found they were using the Amazon India website to order and further smuggle the substance in the guise of stevia leaves

Reuters
20 November, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 09:37 pm
India police charge Amazon execs in alleged marijuana smuggling case

Indian police said on Saturday they had charged senior executives of Amazon.com's local unit under narcotics laws in a case of alleged marijuana smuggling via the online retailer.

Police in the central Madhya Pradesh state arrested two men with 20 kg of marijuana on 14 November and found they were using the Amazon India website to order and further smuggle the substance in the guise of stevia leaves, a natural sweetener, to other Indian states.

State police said in a statement that executive directors of Amazon India were being named as accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act due to differences in answers in documents provided by the company in response to police questions and facts unearthed by discussion.

Police did not disclose how many executives were charged.

The police, who had previously summoned and spoken to Amazon executives in the case, estimate that about 1,000 kg of marijuana, worth roughly $148,000, was sold via Amazon.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However the company has previously said it was investigating whether there was any non-compliance by a seller.

Indian authorities have in recent years intensified their efforts to crack down on illicit drugs. Many high-profile Indian actors and TV personalities have been under scrutiny from narcotics officials since last year.

Top News / World+Biz

India Amazon / Amazon / Amazon smuggling scandals

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

2h | Videos
Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

2h | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

2h | Videos
BRO, Know Your Emoji

BRO, Know Your Emoji

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

3
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan

6
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka