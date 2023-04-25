India poised to become world’s most populous nation this week: UN

South Asia

UNB
25 April, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2023, 03:10 pm

Related News

India poised to become world’s most populous nation this week: UN

UNB
25 April, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2023, 03:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

India is about to surpass China as the world's most populous nation by the end of this week, the United Nations has said.

By the end of April, India's population is expected to reach 1,425,775,850 people, with projections indicating further growth for several decades more, it said.

That's slightly higher than China's global record of 1.4 billion in 2022.

The main driver of these trends is the fertility level in the two nations, said John Wilmoth, Director of the UN Population Division. Together, China and India's collective populations equal more than one third of the world's eight billion citizens.

"China's population reached its peak size in 2022 and has begun to decline," Wilmoth told a press conference at UN Headquarters in New York.

"Projections indicate that the size of the Chinese population could drop below one billion before the end of the century."

With nearly identical levels of fertility in 1971, just under six births per woman, the countries' experiences half a century ago have charted their population path into the 21st century, according to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA).

By the end of the 1970s, the fertility rate in China fell by half, to three births per woman. Meanwhile, it took India more than three decades for its fertility rate to reach that level.

"During the second half of the twentieth century, both countries made concerted efforts to curb rapid population growth through policies that targeted fertility levels," DESA said.

"These policies, together with investments in human capital and gender equality, contributed to China's plummeting fertility rate in the 1970s and to the more gradual declines that followed in the 1980s and 1990s."

By 2022, China had one of the world's lowest fertility rates, which was 1.2 births per woman on average over a lifetime, according to the UN World Population Prospects 2022 report. In the 1980s, China implemented a so-called "one child policy" that limited families to one child each, which ended in 2016.

At the same time, India's current fertility rate – two births per woman – is just below the replacement threshold of 2.1, the level required for population stabilization in the long run in the absence of migration, says the UN report.

"The crossover reminds us that the number of older persons is growing rapidly," Wilmoth said.

Between 2023 and 2015, the number of persons aged 65 or over is expected to nearly double in China and to more than double in India, he added.

"These trends call attention to the challenges of providing social support and protection to growing numbers of older persons," he cautioned. "Now is the time to think for the long term and to promote greater solidarity within societies and between generations."

Central to this long-term planning are efforts to combat climate change. It is essential that increasing numbers of people and increasing incomes per capita in China, in India, and throughout the world do not undermine efforts to move towards more sustainable consumption and production."

To mitigate the most severe impacts of climate change, he said all countries must urgently transition away from their current over-dependence on fossil fuel energy.

Top News / World+Biz

India / Population / UN

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh's Indo-Pacific Outlook: 'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

Bangladesh's Indo-Pacific Outlook: 'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

51m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The importance of personal financial literacy in trying times

4h | Panorama
Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Buffett and other billionaires agree: Tokyo's worth revisiting

5h | Thoughts
A walkway should be split in three zones. There should be an eight-foot space from the front of any structure, serving as the building’s external buffer zone. A pedestrian or walking zone, can be the next eight-foot space, which should only be utilised for continuous walking. There should be trees and other furnishing facilities like benches, street lamps, garbage cans and designated space for vendors in the following four-foot space. There should be inlets for a proper drainage system to avoid standing waters. To avoid random electric poles within the walkways, the electric lines can be placed beneath the ground. Illustration: TBS

Why our walkways are unwalkable

5h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Millions of tourists at Cox's Bazar beach during Eid

Millions of tourists at Cox's Bazar beach during Eid

6m | TBS Stories
Mughal era Haripur barabari can be a tourist spot

Mughal era Haripur barabari can be a tourist spot

1h | TBS Stories
Australia finds tragic WW2 shipwreck

Australia finds tragic WW2 shipwreck

6m | TBS World
Little Master Sachin Tendulkar turns 50

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar turns 50

22h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

2
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

3
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

4
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge