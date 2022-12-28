India PM Modi's mother Heeraben hospitalised

28 December, 2022, 02:40 pm
Gandhinagar, Dec 04 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother Heeraben Modi, at her residence, in Gandhinagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben, 99, was on Wednesday admitted to hospital, reported news agency PTI. She was taken to UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad, according to reports.

"Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahemdabad and her health condition is stable, says the hospital," PTI said.

The prime minister met his mother earlier this month, ahead of the second and final phase of Gujarat assembly election. Heeraben had also cast her vote for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls.

Born on June 18, 1923, PM Modi's mother entered the 100th year of her life.

In a post that PM Modi posted on Twitter after meeting her on her birthday, he said: "I have no doubt that everything good in my life, and all that is good in my character, can be attributed to my parents. Today, as I sit in Delhi, I am filled with memories from the past."

