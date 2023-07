FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a meeting at The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris France July 14, 2023. JULIEN DE ROSA/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

India has had an "encouraging" response from other countries to its proposal to build a transnational grid to enhance energy security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

"We are promoting this mutually beneficial cooperation with our neighbors in this region. And I can tell you, we are seeing encouraging results," Modi told G20 group energy ministers.