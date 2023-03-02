India PM Modi calls for "common ground" on global issues at G20 meeting

A man arranges the flags kept outside the venue for G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2023. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on world leaders to find "common ground" on divisive issues on Thursday as he inaugurated a ministerial meeting of the Group of 20 bloc where Russia's year-long war in Ukraine is taking centre-stage.

"We should not allow issues that we cannot resolve together to come in the way of those we can," Modi said in a video message that was broadcast before the first sesssion of the foreign ministers' meeting in the Indian capital of New Delhi.