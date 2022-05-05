India plans rail route through Bangladesh to connect 2 states

South Asia

TBS Report
05 May, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2022, 07:27 pm

Related News

India plans rail route through Bangladesh to connect 2 states

Rail route important for strategic and economic reasons, says JMCC head

TBS Report
05 May, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2022, 07:27 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Indian government is planning to build a railway through Bangladesh to connect its northeastern state of Meghalaya with the rest of the country.

The Indian Railway has recently sent a proposal to the Railway Board, seeking approval of the project, railway sources said.

Bangladesh will become a connecting point between the two Indian states with the construction of this second rail route. As of now, there is only one route that connects the Northeast with the rest of India. It passes through New Jalpaiguri, New Cooch Behar, New Alipurduar and enters Assam.

A Meghalayan apolitical body, Joint Movement Committee for Corridor (JMCC), flagged the demand for a rail route to connect Hilli of South Dinajpur on the India-Bangladesh border, with Mahendraganj, a bordering town in Tura district of Meghalaya, reports Telegraph India.

Naba Kumar Das, head of JMCC, said he has been informed about the project proposal. "The rail route is important for strategic and economic reasons," he said.

"As of now, one has to travel around 600km to reach Tura from South Dinajpur via Siliguri. But if this route is opened, the distance will come down to 120km," he pointed out.

In 2017, the Indian Union Ministry of External Affairs had carried out a feasibility survey of the proposed route, and recently, the Katihar division of the NFR sent a proposal to the Railway Board on it, said Das.

The proposal says the rail route will enter Bangladesh from Hilli and move through places like Ghoraghat, Palashbari and Gaibandha in northern stretches of Bangladesh, move through Brahmaputra and connect Mahendraganj of Tura.

"The stretch will be electrified. In the proposal sent to the Railway Board, it has been said that around Rs 7,000 crore would be required for the project, which includes a 10km bridge over Brahmaputra and an overbridge in Hilli," said a source in the NFR.

Das, along with some other members of the JMCC, met a delegation of Bangladesh at Zero Point in Hilli on Wednesday to discuss the proposed railway project.

"We asked them to approach the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina so that we can meet her next month. We want to request her to see that all necessary help is extended by the Bangladesh government as the route will pass through Bangladesh's land," he said.

Sources in the Katihar division of NFR – the proposal has been mooted by this division – said they are waiting for instructions from the rail board and the ministry.

Top News

India-Bangladesh Railway / Rail link

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Worshippers pray during the first day of Eid al-Fitr outside the iconic Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul. [Emrah Gurel/AP Photo]

Dear Eid: With love from 8 cities and one refugee camp

3h | Panorama
A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

1d | Wheels
Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

4d | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

4d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

A hundred-year market Babur Hat

A hundred-year market Babur Hat

3h | Videos
Shooting houses in Dhaka get busy

Shooting houses in Dhaka get busy

9h | Videos
Snakehead Murrel fish to be produced commercially

Snakehead Murrel fish to be produced commercially

22h | Videos
Nepal's forex reserves shrinking

Nepal's forex reserves shrinking

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

5
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes

6
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval