India, Pakistan trade fire along Kashmir border; one Indian soldier killed

South Asia

AP/UNB
09 November, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 04:41 pm

Related News

India, Pakistan trade fire along Kashmir border; one Indian soldier killed

The fighting ended early Thursday.

AP/UNB
09 November, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 04:41 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Indian and Pakistani soldiers exchanged gunfire and shelling along their highly militarised frontier in disputed Kashmir, killing an Indian border guard, officials said Thursday.

Authorities in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir said Pakistani soldiers fired mortars and machine guns at border posts in the southern Jammu area on Wednesday night, calling it "unprovoked."

India's Border Security Force said in a statement that its soldiers "befittingly responded" and that one of its border guards was killed.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The fighting ended early Thursday.

There was no immediate comment from Pakistan. Each side often accuses the other of starting border skirmishes in the Himalayan region, which both claim in its entirety.

Last month, two Indian border guards and three civilians were injured in fighting along the frontier with Pakistan.

India and Pakistan have a long history of bitter relations over Kashmir. They have fought two of their three wars since 1947 over their competing claims to the region. In the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir, militants have fought against Indian rule since 1989. In 2003, the two nations agreed on a cease-fire that has largely held despite regular skirmishes.

The nuclear-armed countries' contended frontier includes a 740-kilometer (460-mile) rugged and mountainous stretch called the Line of Control that is guarded by their armies.

Both countries also have separate paramilitary border forces guarding their somewhat defined, lower-altitude 200-kilometer (125-mile) boundary separating Indian-controlled Kashmir and the Pakistani province of Punjab.

In 2021, the two nations reaffirmed their 2003 cease-fire accord after months of near-daily fighting that killed scores on both sides in Kashmir.

Top News / World+Biz

kashmir crisis / India-Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

How long can the RMG industry sustain on low wages?

7h | Panorama
Small heaps of old jeans, shirts, lungis, saarees, blankets, bedcovers, bags, children&#039;s clothing are displayed in front of every shop. Prices start at a mere Tk2. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Begum Bazar: The capital of old clothes

8h | Panorama
Umaid Bhawan Palace is named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, grandfather of the present owner, Gaj Singh. The famous wedding of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took place here. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Jodhpur: Experiencing history through a blue lens

8h | Explorer
After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

'Why do you want to join this company?' - What is the answer to this question?

'Why do you want to join this company?' - What is the answer to this question?

5h | TBS Career
Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

20h | TBS World
Global rice markets are in crisis

Global rice markets are in crisis

1d | TBS World
The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

1d | TBS Stories