India, Pakistan evacuate over 150,000 people as cyclone approaches

South Asia

Reuters
15 June, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 03:23 pm

Related News

India, Pakistan evacuate over 150,000 people as cyclone approaches

Reuters
15 June, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 03:23 pm
People sit in a bus during an evacuation as a police officer does a headcount before the arrival of cyclone Biparjoy in Jakhau, in the western state of Gujarat, in Jakhau, India, June 14, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
People sit in a bus during an evacuation as a police officer does a headcount before the arrival of cyclone Biparjoy in Jakhau, in the western state of Gujarat, in Jakhau, India, June 14, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Authorities in India and neighbouring Pakistan have evacuated more than 150,000 people from vulnerable coastal areas in the path of cyclone Biparjoy, set to whirl in from the Arabian Sea and make landfall by Thursday night.

Biparjoy, which means 'disaster' or 'calamity' in the Bengali language, was centred 140 km (87 miles) off Jakhau port in India's western state of Gujarat and 230 km (143 miles) off Pakistan's southern port of Karachi, weather officials said.

"We are expecting the cyclone to make landfall during the evening, around 8 or 8:30 pm," said Manorama Mohanty, the Gujarat director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which warned the process could last until midnight.

It added that the cyclone could cause tidal waves in the Arabian Sea as high as 2 m to 3 m (7 to 10 ft) that could inundate low-lying coastal areas in both countries.

Classified as a category one storm, the least severe on a scale of one to five, Biparjoy appeared to have lost some of its intensity.

It was expected to have a maximum sustained wind speed of 115 to 125 kph (71 to 78 mph) gusting up to 140 kph (87 mph), down from Wednesday's estimate of 150 kph (93 mph).

Close to 95,000 people have been evacuated from eight coastal districts in Gujarat likely to be affected by the cyclone and moved to shelters, the state government said.

Authorities in Pakistan said about 62,000 people had been evacuated from high-risk areas by Wednesday evening.

Makeshift relief quarters were set up in school auditoriums and other government buildings to shelter the displaced in both countries.

As the storm neared land, the windspeed rose around Jakhau, said Amit Arora, a revenue official in the region of Kutch, where the cyclone is likely to hit land, and more than 50,000 people have been evacuated.

In the coastal town of Mandvi, a Reuters witness said strong winds had uprooted trees and caused some waterlogging. Other districts in the state also reported fallen trees and moderate rain.

Ships and boats have been moved from some areas of Pakistan's coast with hospitals put on high alert for the cyclone.

Karachi, an economic hub of 20 million, faced no immediate threat, but emergency measures were being taken to protect against the expected winds and rain, said Sherry Rehman, Pakistan's climate change minister.

Temporary thatched homes in coastal Gujarat could be flattened while standing crops, plantations and roads are threatened with major damage, the IMD said in a statement that cautioned against disruptions to the railway network.

Indian authorities suspended fishing until Friday, shut schools and closed beaches. Many offshore oil installations and major ports on the Gujarat coast have suspended operations.

Top News / World+Biz

Cyclone Biparjoy / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Every two to three months, the members of Children’s Hope visit the students&#039; homes to monitor whether they are studying properly. Photos: Courtesy

Children's Hope: A holistic investment in education, not just handouts

3h | Panorama
Saber Hossain Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

'Our main goal is to protect the lives and livelihoods of climate-vulnerable people'

7h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Heatwave subsides, but does so our concern for greenery?

1d | Features
Although learning on screen may come with some distraction, online materials can provide opportunities for interactive learning experiences. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digital resources: Helps students excel or makes them lazy?

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How the energy sector plays a key role in Bangladesh’s aspirations

How the energy sector plays a key role in Bangladesh’s aspirations

4h | TBS Money Flow
AI helps create last Beatles song

AI helps create last Beatles song

20h | TBS World
Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

23h | TBS Insight
Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

6
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Indian woman held with 1800 grams cocaine at Dhaka airport