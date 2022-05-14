India, Pak abstain from UNHRC Ukraine vote

South Asia

TBS Report
14 May, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 11:00 am

Related News

India, Pak abstain from UNHRC Ukraine vote

India has abstained from all resolutions and procedural votes, which have tallied up to 12, on Ukraine in various UN bodies

TBS Report
14 May, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 11:00 am
A Pakistani ranger is seen standing near Indian (L) and Pakistani flags during a fair in Chamliyal in Jammu and Kashmir in this June 22, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files
A Pakistani ranger is seen standing near Indian (L) and Pakistani flags during a fair in Chamliyal in Jammu and Kashmir in this June 22, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files

India and Pakistan were among the 12 other nations that have abstained from voting on a UN Human Rights Council resolution which primarily focused on the deteriorating situation in Ukraine due to Russia's constant aggression.

China and Eritrea were the only two nations to vote against the resolution among the 47 member body, reports the Times of India. 

India, meanwhile, called for respect and protection of the human rights of Ukrainians and reiterated its "abiding commitment to global promotion and protection of human rights" in a balancing act during the discussions which took place before the voting. 

Earlier in March, the South Asian country had also abstained from voting on the resolution that established the commission of Inquiry.

However, it has been condemning the civilian killings in Bucha and showed its support for the calls for an independent probe. 

India has abstained from all resolutions and procedural votes, which have tallied up to 12, on Ukraine in various UN bodies. 

In the past, India has not supported any "intrusive" measures against any other nation. 

India's permanent representative in Geneva I M Pandey said, "The situation had further deteriorated since the Council last discussed this issue in March."

"From the reports coming out of Ukraine, it is evident that women and children have been disproportionately impacted and that they form the bulk of those who have moved to neighboring countries and been displaced internally in Ukraine," he said adding India supports all efforts to alleviate the suffering of the people of Ukraine. The official reiterated India's position that the contemporary global order is based on international law, the UN Charter, and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states."

Top News / World+Biz

India / UNHRC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The medicinal plants garden in the Government Unani and Ayurvedic Medical College. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alternative medical care still has its place. Here is why

1h | Panorama
Volkswagen to revive International Scout

Volkswagen to revive International Scout

27m | Wheels
Bodies in white: A short guide to vehicle chassis

Bodies in white: A short guide to vehicle chassis

57m | Wheels
Pat a pet and have some cookies

Pat a pet and have some cookies

21h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Is Bollywood losing its position?

Is Bollywood losing its position?

15h | Videos
Currency devaluation to reduce pressure on imports

Currency devaluation to reduce pressure on imports

16h | Videos
Cambodia asks UK government to return its antiquities

Cambodia asks UK government to return its antiquities

16h | Videos
How Bangladesh's denim is advancing in the world market

How Bangladesh's denim is advancing in the world market

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert