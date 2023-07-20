India outrage after two women paraded naked in violence-hit Manipur

Indian army soldiers patrol during a security operation in hill and valley areas in the northeastern state of Manipur, India, June 7, 2023. Indian Army/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

A video showing a mob parading two women in a naked and vulnerable state in the violence-hit north-eastern state of Manipur has sparked immense outrage in India.

Police said they have filed a case of gang rape and arrested a man in this connection, reports BBC.

On Thursday, parliament's session in Delhi was disrupted as lawmakers demanded a debate on the issue.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called the incident "shameful", urging heads of state governments to ensure the safety of women.

"I assure the nation, the law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven," he said, finally breaking his silence on Manipur more than two months after violence erupted.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also expressed concern over the assault, saying the Supreme Court was "deeply disturbed over the video". Telling the government to inform the court about the steps being taken against the accused, the chief justice said "we will take action if you don't".

Police say the assault on the women took place on 4 May but it made national headlines on Thursday after the video started going viral on social media. The federal government has asked all social media companies to delete the video from their platforms.

At least 130 people have died and 60,000 have been displaced since ethnic clashes started between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May in Manipur.

The horrific video of the two women was widely shared on social media on Wednesday. It shows them being dragged and groped by a mob of men who then push them into a field.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) said in a statement that the atrocities had been committed in a village in Kangpokpi district against women from the Kuki-Zo tribal community. It also alleged that the women had been gang raped.

