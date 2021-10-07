India to open border for international tourists on 15 November

TBS Report
07 October, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 09:52 pm

An advisory encouraging people to maintain social distancing and weara a protective face mask is seen, after the government allowed domestic flight services to resume from coming Monday, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, in New Delhi, India, May 23, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
An advisory encouraging people to maintain social distancing and weara a protective face mask is seen, after the government allowed domestic flight services to resume from coming Monday, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, in New Delhi, India, May 23, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

India has decided to relax visa and travel restrictions for foreign tourists keeping in view the improvement of Covid-19 situation in the country. 

The Indian government has further considered the need for relaxation of visa & travel restrictions given the improvement of Covid situation, said an office memorandum by the South-Asian country's home ministry. 

All foreign nationals (for group tourism only) intending to visit India for tourism purposes will be allowed to enter into the country on e-Tourist Visa/ Tourist Visa through Charted flights (for group tourism only) from 15 October.

Individual foreign nationals intending to visit India for tourism purposes will be allowed to enter into the country on e-Tourist visa/ Tourist Visa from 15 November.

Foreign nationals would be permitted to enter India by water routes or by flights, including those under the Vande Bharat Mission or air bubble scheme or by any scheduled/ non-scheduled commercial flights as allowed by the country's Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Foreigners will be allowed to enter into India through land ICPs on e-Tourist Visa/ Tourist Visa.

The relaxations would be applicable only to the e-Tourist/Tourist Visa issued on or after 6 October. 

The Indian Bureau of Immigration/Indian Missions/Posts abroad may grant fresh single entry e-Tourist/Tourist visa for 30 days. Existing e-Tourist Visa/ Tourist Visa shall remain suspended.

In respect of quarantine and all other health and Covid-19 related matters, extant guidelines of the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shall be strictly adhered to.

 

 

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

2h | Videos
Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

13h | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

13h | Videos
Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

1d | Videos

