India may transport Russian gas and oil to Bangladesh, says Economic Times

South Asia

TBS Report
20 November, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 03:09 pm

Related News

India may transport Russian gas and oil to Bangladesh, says Economic Times

Delhi is exploring ideas to assist in transit given its geographical location and strong political ties with Dhaka

TBS Report
20 November, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 03:09 pm
A view shows the crude oil terminal Kozmino on the shore of Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia August 12, 2022. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel
A view shows the crude oil terminal Kozmino on the shore of Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia August 12, 2022. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel

India is exploring the possibility of emerging as a transit country to transport Russian oil and gas to Bangladesh after Turkey said it would like to act as a transit country for such supplies, said a report by The Economic Times. 

According to The Economic Times, Delhi is exploring ideas to assist in transit given its geographical location and strong political ties with Dhaka. 

Turkish ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan said on Wednesday (16 November) that his country would be "more than happy" to help Bangladesh by becoming a transit country for Russian energy supplies, which the south Asian country needs to tackle fuel shortages.

It comes as Turkey is eyeing to increase its influence in Bangladesh and India has been monitoring the trajectory of Bangladesh-Turkey ties over the past few years.

In South Asia, besides India, Sri Lanka has purchased fossil fuel from Russia amid its economic crisis. Bangladesh has been eyeing discounted Russian oil to meet its growing energy and power sector demands.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday (20 November) hoped that the import of fuel oil from India through pipeline will start next year.

Import of fuel oil from India through pipeline likely from next year: PM Hasina

"Bangladesh wanted to import oil from India through pipeline and hopefully it will start from the next year," the prime minister said this while the speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

The 130-km India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline (IBFPL) project aims to export oil products from the Siliguri Marketing Terminal in West Bengal to Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina also said that the border haats between Bangladesh and India in different parts of the border between the two countries will resume their function as those were stopped during the coronavirus pandemic period.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

Russian oil / Oil / India / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

World Cup Qatar will be great football but an ugly game

5h | Panorama
Photo: Akij Baker

Akij Baker baking goodness in 'Funtastic' cakes and more

6h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Gorur Ghash: Fashion with comedy and utility

1d | Mode
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

The Elon Musk of climate plans gets a test drive

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

18h | Videos
Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

18h | Videos
No election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul at Sylhet rally

No election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul at Sylhet rally

20h | Videos
A growing rural healthcare sector that fails in quality

A growing rural healthcare sector that fails in quality

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday