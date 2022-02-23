India may resume international flights from next month

India is set to resume regular international flights from next month as the South-Asian country's aviation ministry has received the Indian health ministry's approval.

The international flights in India will resume from 15 March, reports the Economic Times citing an official.

"India's domestic traffic has rebounded fast and a decision was needed to be taken on resumption of international flights. A proposal has been sent to the health ministry for resuming international flights from March 15," said an official who wanted to remain anonymous.

India's aviation ministry had plans to resume international flights last December, however, rescinded the decision due to a rise of Omicron cases in the country.

The country has also announced to drop the requirements of a negative Covid-19 test results report and the mandatory after-arrival quarantine procedure for fully vaccinated passengers arriving from 82 countries.

International flights has been cancelled in India in March of 2020 when the first wave of the pandemic started sweeping the world.

However, later, international flights to bring back Indians from other countries were resumed. India also had a bubble flight arrangement with 37 countries.