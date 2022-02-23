India may resume international flights from next month

South Asia

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 01:05 pm

Related News

India may resume international flights from next month

India’s aviation ministry had plans to resume international flights last December, however, rescinded the decision due to a rise of Omicron cases in the country

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 01:05 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

India is set to resume regular international flights from next month as the South-Asian country's aviation ministry has received the Indian health ministry's approval. 

The international flights in India will resume from 15 March, reports the Economic Times citing an official. 

"India's domestic traffic has rebounded fast and a decision was needed to be taken on resumption of international flights. A proposal has been sent to the health ministry for resuming international flights from March 15," said an official who wanted to remain anonymous.

India's aviation ministry had plans to resume international flights last December, however, rescinded the decision due to a rise of Omicron cases in the country. 

The country has also announced to drop the requirements of a negative Covid-19 test results report and the mandatory after-arrival quarantine procedure for fully vaccinated passengers arriving from 82 countries. 

International flights has been cancelled in India in March of 2020 when the first wave of the pandemic started sweeping the world. 

However, later, international flights to bring back Indians from other countries were resumed. India also had a bubble flight arrangement with 37 countries.

Top News / Global Economy

International flights / India / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

2h | Panorama
There is a national park situated inside the capital city of Nairobi, which is so surreal because you have this huge landmass full of wild animals but you can still see tall buildings nearby. Photo: Collected

8 reasons Kenya should be on every Bangladeshi traveller’s bucket list

3h | Explorer
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Sri Lanka has been dependent on China, our sources are diversified

3h | Panorama
A 70 percent stake of The Hambantota port in Sri Lanka has been leased to China for 99 years Photo_ Bloomberg

What does the world think?

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Gangubai's family demands stay on Gangubai Kathiawadi's release

Gangubai's family demands stay on Gangubai Kathiawadi's release

17h | Videos
Govt to vaccinate one crore in a day

Govt to vaccinate one crore in a day

18h | Videos
Ways to recognise counterfeit money

Ways to recognise counterfeit money

19h | Videos
Ways to recognise counterfeit money

Ways to recognise counterfeit money

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business