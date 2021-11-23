India logs slimmest rise in Covid-19 cases in 543 days despite festivals

Reuters
23 November, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 01:51 pm

India logs slimmest rise in Covid-19 cases in 543 days despite festivals

Government surveys have estimated that nearly 70% of Indians had been naturally infected by July, following a record rise in infections and deaths in April and May

Reuters
23 November, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 01:51 pm
Shoppers crowd at a market ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in the old quarter of Delhi, India, November 10, 2020. Picture taken on November 10, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Shoppers crowd at a market ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in the old quarter of Delhi, India, November 10, 2020. Picture taken on November 10, 2020. Photo: Reuters

India reported 7,579 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the smallest rise in one-and-a-half-years despite huge festival gatherings in recent weeks, thanks to rising vaccinations and antibodies from prior infections.

The country of 1.35 billion celebrated Durga Puja in October and Diwali this month, during which millions of people shopped, travelled and met family, mostly without masks. Mask-wearing is nearly non-existent outside the big cities.

"Even after Diwali, we are not seeing a surge," said M.D. Gupte, a former director of the state-run National Institute of Epidemiology, attributing it mainly to the presence of antibodies in a huge majority of Indians through natural infection.

"I think we are much safer now."

Government surveys have estimated that nearly 70% of Indians had been naturally infected by July, following a record rise in infections and deaths in April and May.

So far, 81% of India's 944 million adults have received at least one dose of vaccine and 43% have had two doses. Vaccination for people under 18 has not yet begun.

