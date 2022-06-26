India logs highest FDI inflow in 2020-21

The Indian government recently informed Parliament that the country received its highest-ever annual Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow of $81.97 billion in 2020-21.

According to the government, these trends in India's FDI validate the country's status as a preferred investment destination among global investors.

State Minister for Ministry of Commerce and Industry Som Prakash said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha in response to a question posed by CPI (M) MP John Brittas and Loktantrik Janata Dal MP MV Shreyams Kumar, reports Saudi Gazette.

The MPs from Kerala sought to know whether the government had taken any steps to bring global business into the country.

"Various initiatives have been launched by the government for promoting growth and attracting investment in India," Prakash said in the written statement.

He added that it is because of these initiatives that India jumped to 63rd place in World Bank's Ease of Doing Business [EODB] ranking as per World Bank's Doing Business Report (DBR) 2020 from a rank of 142 in 2014.

Som Prakash stated that under the Business Reforms Action Plan, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) had begun a comprehensive reform exercise in states and union territories in consultation with state governments (BRAP).

Under this plan, all states and union territories are ranked based on the reforms they have implemented on specified parameters. "This exercise has contributed to the improvement of the business environment across states," he said.

Among other measures taken by the government to attract investors, Prakash cited the establishment of an Empowered Group of Secretaries to expedite investments in the country and Project Development Cells (PDCs) to assist investors and promote sectoral and economic growth.

A GIS-enabled India Industrial Land Bank has been established to assist investors in locating their ideal investment location. He added that the National Single Window System (NSWS) was soft-launched in September 2021 to facilitate investor clearances.

In a major boost to its economy, India's highest ever foreign direct investment (FDI) was up by 1.95 percent on-year, according to data released by the DPIIT. In terms of top investor countries of FDI Equity inflow, 'Singapore' is at the apex with 27 percent, followed by the US (18 percent) and Mauritius (16 percent) for the FY 2021-22.

Computer Software and Hardware has emerged as the top recipient sector of FDI Equity inflow during FY 2021-22 with around 25 percent share followed by services sector (12 percent) and automobile industry (12 percent) respectively.

The FDI inflow into the country in 2020-21 despite the Covid-induced pandemic was $81.97 billion. Total FDI includes equity capital of unincorporated bodies, reinvest earnings and other capital.

Further, India is rapidly emerging as a preferred country for foreign investments in the manufacturing sector. FDI Equity inflow in Manufacturing Sectors have increased by 76 percent in FY 2021-22 ($21.34 billion) compared to previous FY 2020-21 ($12.09 billion).

The FDI inflow has increased by 23 percent post-Covid (March, 2020 to March 2022: $171.84 billion) in comparison to FDI inflow reported pre-Covid (February, 2018 to February, 2020: $141.10 billion) in India.

Under the sector 'Computer Software & Hardware', the major recipient states of FDI Equity inflow are Karnataka (53 percent), Delhi (17 percent) and Maharashtra (17 percent) during FY 2021-22.

Karnataka is the top recipient state with 38 percent share of the total FDI Equity inflow reported during the FY 2021-22 followed by Maharashtra (26 percent) and Delhi (14 percent).

Majority of the equity inflow of Karnataka has been reported in the sectors 'Computer Software & Hardware' (35 percent), automobile industry (20 percent) and 'Education' (12 percent) during the FY 2021-22.

The steps taken by the government during the last eight years have borne fruit as is evident from the ever-increasing volumes of FDI inflow being received into the country, setting new records.

The government reviews the FDI policy on an ongoing basis and makes significant changes from time to time, to ensure that India remains attractive and investor friendly destination.

It has put in place a liberal and transparent policy for FDI, wherein most of the sectors are open to FDI under the automatic route. To further liberalize and simplify FDI policy for providing ease of doing business and attract investments, reforms have been undertaken recently across sectors such as Coal Mining, Contract Manufacturing, Digital Media, Single Brand Retail Trading, Civil Aviation, Defense, Insurance and Telecom.