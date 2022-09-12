India likely to offer $2.5B to cost-hit fuel retailers

South Asia

TBS Report
12 September, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2022, 07:46 pm

Related News

India likely to offer $2.5B to cost-hit fuel retailers

The government had earmarked oil subsidy at 58 billion rupees for the fiscal year ending March, while fertilizer subsidy was pegged at 1.05 trillion rupees

TBS Report
12 September, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2022, 07:46 pm
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

India plans to pay about 200 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) to the state-run fuel retailers, such as Indian Oil Corp., to partly compensate them for losses and keep a check on cooking gas prices, according to people familiar with the matter.

The oil ministry has sought a compensation of 280 billion rupees, but the finance ministry is agreeing to only about a 200 billion cash payout, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private. The talks are at an advanced stage but a final decision is yet to be taken, the people said, reports Bloomberg.

Also Read: India's retail inflation rises to 7 per cent in August after falling for 3 months

The three biggest state-run retailers, which together supply more than 90% of India's petroleum fuels, have suffered the worst quarterly losses in years by absorbing record international crude prices. While the handout could ease their pain, it would add pressure to the government's coffers that are already strained by tax cuts on fuels and a higher fertilizer subsidy to tackle mounting inflationary pressures.

Shares of state-run retailers gained, with Hindustan Petroleum Corp. rising 1.7%, Bharat Petroleum Corp. adding 1.2% and Indian Oil closing 0.1% higher, after falling as much as 0.8% earlier in the session, Bloomberg reported.

The government had earmarked oil subsidy at 58 billion rupees for the fiscal year ending March, while fertilizer subsidy was pegged at 1.05 trillion rupees. 

These refining-cum-fuel retailing companies, which use more than 85% of imported oil, benchmarked the fuels they produce to international prices. Those shot up after a global recovery in demand coincided with reduced fuel-making capacity in the US and fewer exports from Russia.

State oil companies are obligated to buy crude at international prices and sell locally in a price-sensitive market, while private players such as Reliance Industries Ltd. have the flexibility to tap on stronger fuel export markets.

India imports about half of its liquefied petroleum gas, generally used as cooking fuel. The price of Saudi contract price, the import benchmark for LPG in India, has increased 303% in the past two years, while the retail price in Delhi was increased by 28%, India's Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on 9 Sept.

Representatives for India's finance ministry and oil ministry declined to comment.

The companies have also been holding down pump prices of gasoline and diesel since early April to curb accelerating inflation. 

The oil companies will require some intervention either through price increases or government compensation to cover sustained losses, Bharat Petroleum Chairman Arun Kumar Singh said last month.

Top News / World+Biz

Indian Oil / Indian Oil Corporation / India fuel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Backbone One: PlayStation Edition - A sturdy mimic of your favourite console

Backbone One: PlayStation Edition - A sturdy mimic of your favourite console

9h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

11h | Panorama
The cloud seeding method has little chance of helping during a drought emergency — mainly because you need storm clouds for successful seeding, and droughts by nature offer few of them. PHOTO: REUTERS

Yes, we can make it rain. But it will not solve drought

8h | Panorama
Caption: A well-connected and efficient port system with enhanced logistical capabilities can also serve as a catalyst for regional economic development. PHOTO: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Developing a port-led integrated logistics network to boost Bangladesh’s economic growth

9h | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine has retaken 2,000 sq km land: Zelenskyy

Ukraine has retaken 2,000 sq km land: Zelenskyy

14m | Videos
How much property is King Charles III going to get?

How much property is King Charles III going to get?

49m | Videos
Even inflation did not affect the shataranji business

Even inflation did not affect the shataranji business

3h | Videos
Vehicles continue emitting black fume

Vehicles continue emitting black fume

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’