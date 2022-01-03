India launches drive to vaccinate children before a feared Omicron surge

South Asia

Reuters
03 January, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 02:09 pm

Related News

India launches drive to vaccinate children before a feared Omicron surge

Authorities in Gujarat, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, are hoping to give a first dose to 3.6 million children this week

Reuters
03 January, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 02:09 pm
A girl reacts as she receives a dose of Bharat Biotech&#039;s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine, Covaxin, during a vaccination drive for children aged 15-18 years in Ahmedabad, India, January 3, 2022. Photo :Reuters
A girl reacts as she receives a dose of Bharat Biotech's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine, Covaxin, during a vaccination drive for children aged 15-18 years in Ahmedabad, India, January 3, 2022. Photo :Reuters

India started vaccinating children aged 15 to 18 against the coronavirus on Monday as it quickly expands its inoculation effort to cover the world's largest adolescent population amid fears the Omicron variant will drive a new surge of infections.

Authorities on Monday reported 33,750 new Covid-19 cases and 123 deaths. The total number of cases of the fast-spreading Omicron variant detected in India was 1,700, the health ministry said.

Private and public schools will double up as vaccination centres for children and school authorities have been ordered to report their daily vaccination data to state authorities.

"Children are going to be given vaccines in their schools. They can also go to vaccination centres and get the dose ... they can just walk in," said Jai Prakash Shivahare, health commissioner in Gujarat state.

Several countries including the United States, Britain and South Korea have seen infections among children fuelling a rise in cases in recent weeks and have encouraged parents to get their children vaccinated.

Authorities in Gujarat, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, are hoping to give a first dose to 3.6 million children this week.

"We have the capacity and we have the vaccines to cover most of the children. We appeal to parents to cooperate and ensure the children are vaccinated at the earliest," Shivahare said.

The UN children's agency UNICEF estimates India has the largest population of adolescents in the world with about 253 million of them.

Thousands of children, many accompanied by parents, queued up outside schools, medical centres and special health camps from early on Monday to secure their first dose of a vaccine.

The government is only giving children Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine as that is the only vaccine with emergency use listing for the 15-18 age group, the health ministry said last week.

Adults in India get Covaxin, the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is branded as Covishield, and the Sputnik V shot.

Coronavirus chronicle / Top News / World+Biz

India / Vaccination / kids

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO, plans to take “the Chop” meetings where employees must come prepared, avoid ‘blue sky thinking’ and not drain money. Photo: Bloomberg

New Amazon CEO’s scary meetings make Sense

2h | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Collected

Rub away odour with Amco’s stainless steel bar

4h | Brands
Every department at Olympic Industries Ltd installed heat and steam recovery systems in the machineries to save fuel. Photo: Courtesy

For CSR, Olympic Industries took it upon themselves to go green

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Nintendo Switch: Reviving the era of handheld console gaming 

5h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Record export earnings in December

Record export earnings in December

48m | Videos
Apple inc starts its journey

Apple inc starts its journey

58m | Videos
Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

20h | Videos
Amazing health benefits of grapes

Amazing health benefits of grapes

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

6
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report