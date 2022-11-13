India to launch world's longest river cruise from Varanasi to Dibrugarh via Bangladesh next year

South Asia

TBS Report 
13 November, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 09:54 am

Related News

India to launch world's longest river cruise from Varanasi to Dibrugarh via Bangladesh next year

The cruise will cover almost 1,100km in Bangladesh before re-entering India

TBS Report 
13 November, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 09:54 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Indian government has decided to launch the world's longest luxury river cruise – from Varanasi to Dibrugarh via Bangladesh – in 2023. 

The 50-day cruise will set sail from Varanasi on 10 January and cover 4,000km, reports the Indian financial daily Mint. 

It will pass through Kolkata and Dhaka before reaching Bogibeel in Dibrugarh district of Assam on 1 March.

Quoiting Sarbananda Sonowal, India's shipping and waterways minister, Mint wrote, "Ganga Vilas cruise will sail from Varanasi to Dibrugarh in the longest river journey of 50 days covering 27 river systems and visit over 50 tourist sites including World Heritage Sites. 

"This will be the single largest river journey by a single river ship in the world and would put both India and Bangladesh on the river cruise map of the world."

He said that the development of coastal and river shipping, including cruise services, is one of the priorities of the government and that more such services would be launched to tap India's enormous potential in this area. 

The Varanasi-Dibrugarh cruise is expected to be run on a PPP model with the memorandum of understanding to run the first set of cruise liners signed between the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and Antara Luxury River Cruises and JM Baxi River Cruises.

The operators will decide the ticket price based on a cost-plus basis with no intervention from the Indian central government.

The cruise will cover almost 1,100km in Bangladesh before re-entering India. 

This will be done via the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route, which has already opened trade and transit channels between the two countries and connects the Ganga and Brahmaputra rivers.

The Ganga Vilas cruise will start its journey at Varanasi and reach Patna on day 8 passing through Buxar, Ramnagar and Ghazipur.

From Patna it will reach Kolkata on Day 20. It will set sail the next day to enter Bangladesh at Bali and remain in the neighbouring country for 15 days before entering India again and reaching Bogibeel (Dibrugarh) 31 days after starting from Kolkata.

Top News

Bangladesh-India / river cruise / Tourism

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the absence of local factories, there’s not much else to do other than cutting down the palm trees, according to a palm tree planter. Photo: Sanjida Jui

Oil palm plantation: A hype that never came to fruition

10h | Panorama
Farzana retouching the model’s hair. Model: Rafina Tabassum Photo: Noor-E-Alam

Barberette: Striking hair colours are no longer a fantasy

14h | Mode
Musk’s liquidation of Tesla shares to pay for his new distraction cannot help but undercut the stock and also adds to the dissonance of his visionary statements. Photo: Reuters

Twitter is wrecking the Musk aura that fueled Tesla

14h | Panorama
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy

Not another Sabyasachi bride

13h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

1h | Videos
Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

2h | Videos
World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

3h | Videos
Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings