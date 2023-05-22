India issues heatwave alert for 7 states

South Asia

UNB
22 May, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 05:53 pm

Related News

India issues heatwave alert for 7 states

UNB
22 May, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 05:53 pm
Labourers work at a construction site on a hot summer day in Noida, India, May 12, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
Labourers work at a construction site on a hot summer day in Noida, India, May 12, 2022. Photo: REUTERS

India Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for seven states, officials said on Sunday.

Heat wave conditions are very likely over some areas of Uttar Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, south Haryana, West Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and north Madhya Pradesh, according to the department.

Hot and discomforting weather is expected over Odisha during the next five days, as well as over Konkan region, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala until Monday.

As the blistering summer heat continues to grip several states, people have been flocking to ice cream shops and cold drink joints in search of relief.

 

World+Biz

India / Heatwave

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bareesh Hasan Chowdhury photographed with his father Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Mahmud Rahman

Bareesh: Like parents, but with a green twist 

4h | Panorama
Arab countries have made the end of the Arab Spring official by welcoming Assad back to the league. Photo: Reuters

Assad is back in business. Where art thou Arab Spring?

6h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Prokritee: When recycled saris light up your home

8h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Try mini air coolers, instead of power-hungry ACs

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine denies Russian claim

Ukraine denies Russian claim

4h | TBS World
Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

6h | TBS Stories
Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

6h | TBS Entertainment
Syria welcomed to Arab League

Syria welcomed to Arab League

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities.(ANI photo)
World+Biz

Kashmir's Bangladesh village poised to become a thriving tourist destination

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities