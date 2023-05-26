India inaugurates new parliament building as Modi remakes capital's centre

Hindustan Times
26 May, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2023, 02:53 pm

India inaugurates new parliament building as Modi remakes capital's centre

Hindustan Times
26 May, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2023, 02:53 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is set to inaugurate new Parliament building on 28 May. According to news agency ANI, the inauguration ceremony is scheduled to be held in two phases.

The event will begin with a ritual followed by dignitaries examining the premises of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers in the new building. The second leg of the ceremony is likely to begin at noon with the national anthem in the chamber of the lower house.

How the new Parliament building will be inaugurated:

The ceremony will begin with a ritual which will be conducted inside a canopy near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament. Modi, LS Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Hariwansh along with senior ministers are believed to take part.

Lower and upper house premises will be examined by the dignitaries after the ritual. The sacred 'Sengol' will also be installed in the Lok Sabha chamber next to the Speaker's chair.

The 'Sengol' will be installed following a ritual, for which priests from Tamil Nadu, including the original jeweller who designed it, will be present.

After the culmination of the first phase at around 9:30 am, the second phase will begin at noon.

During this phase, a speech will be delivered by the Deputy Rajya Sabha Chairman, Hariwansh, who will further read a written congratulatory message on behalf of Rajya Sabha, Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankar. A written message by the President Droupadi Murmu will also be read out on the occasion.

Modi will release a coin and stamp on the historic occasion and will also be making his speech on the occasion following which the Secretary-General Lok Sabha will deliver the Vote of Thanks to mark the closing of the ceremony

Chief architect of the Parliament building Bimal Patel, industrialist Ratan Tata along with film stars and sports personalities have been invited to the ocassion, according to ANI.

A total of 25 political parties have given confirmation on attending the event. AIADMK, Apna Dal, the Republican Party of India, the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, NPP, and NPF are among few NDA parties to take part.

The headline has been modified.

