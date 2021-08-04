India imposes night curfew along Bangladesh border in Assam

South Asia

TBS Report
04 August, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 03:27 pm

Related News

India imposes night curfew along Bangladesh border in Assam

This order will come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for two months

TBS Report
04 August, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 03:27 pm
The India-Bangladesh border. Photo: Reuters
The India-Bangladesh border. Photo: Reuters

India has  issued night curfew prohibiting people from moving along the India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Cachar district under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on 3 August.

Cachar district magistrate Keerthi Jalli issued the order which said no person shall move between sunset to sunrise within one kilometre of the India-Bangladesh border of the district, The Rimes of India reported.

This order will come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for two months.

According to officials, the order prohibits movement of any person on the river Surma and on its high banks within the limits of territory in actual control of India in the district which will prevent "unauthorised movement of commodities, cattle and extremists" from the neighbouring country.

Boats including fishing boats will not be normally allowed to ply on the river Surma. Though locals may be given permission for fishing in the river by the Circle Officer, Katigorah.

A copy of the permission must also be endorsed by the Cachar district magistrate and BSF Commandant at Dholchera.

The order also said no person shall ply any vehicle, cart or rikshaw carrying sugar, rice, wheat, edible oils, kerosene oil and salt between sunset to sunrise within a five km belt inside the district boundary of Cachar along the Bangladesh border.

Circle Officer Katigorah can however relax these conditions for a specific purpose, time and place.

However, it will not be applicable for state and central government employees on duty in the border areas.

World+Biz

India / Assam / night curfew / Bangladesh-India border

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

26m | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

31m | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

23h | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

3
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

4
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house

6
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August