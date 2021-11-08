India honours late Syed Muazzem Ali with ‘Padma Bhushan’

Former High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India and a career diplomat late Syed Muazzem Ali has been awarded posthumously with the "Padma Bhushan", the third-highest civilian award in India.

Tuhfa Zaman Ali, wife of Syed Muazzem Ali, received the award from President of India Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony at Rastrapati Bhaban here today, Bangladesh mission sources told BSS this evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were, among others, present at the function.

"President Kovind presents Padma Bhushan to Syed Muazzem Ali (posthumously) for Public Affairs," the President of India tweeted.

It added, "A career diplomat and member of Bangladesh foreign service, Syed Muazzem Ali was associated with starting energy cooperation and land connectivity between Bangladesh and India".

Muazzem Ali passed away on 30 December in Dhaka after completing his five-year long tenure as the Bangladesh high commissioner to India.

He rebelled against the Pakistani government and declared his allegiance to Bangladesh in 1971, while serving in the Pakistan Embassy there. He also served as the Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh.

Announced annually on the eve of Republic Day of India, the Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order), and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

The President of India presented 119 Padma Awards this year. The list comprised seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan, and 102 Padma Shri Awards. Twenty-nine of the awardees are women while 16 are posthumous awardees and one is transgender awardee.