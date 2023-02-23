‘India gives me hope for future’: Bill Gates pens message ahead of visit

Ahead of his visit next week, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates penned down a message saying "India gives me hope for the future…as it has proven it can tackle big challenges". In his latest 'GatesNotes' blog, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation co-chair said he was excited to visit India after a long pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic and see its progress.

"I can't wait to see how much progress has been made in that time…" Gates wrote, affirming his "goal" to help "reduce the inequities around the world". Gates, on the problems of climate change and global health, said the two were "inextricably linked". "Hotter temperatures will make poverty reduction harder by increasing food insecurity and the prevalence of infectious diseases and diverting resources away from those who need them the most".

He further said that despite hurdles to solve these problems, "we're capable of making progress on lots of big problems at once" and that there is "no better proof than the remarkable progress that India has accomplished."

Gates said that he is coming to India next week to see the work being done by innovators and entrepreneurs. In his blog, Gates mentioned current projects of Gates Foundation including the threat to chickpea plants due to climate change. "...the Gates Foundation joined hands with India's public sector and CGIAR institutions….they found a new solution: chickpea varieties that have more than 10% higher yields and are more drought-resistant…"

The country gives him hope, he said, adding, "India being the world's most populous country…you can't solve most problems there without solving them at scale…and yet it has solved big challenges like polio, lowered HIV transmission, reduced poverty, cut infant mortality, and increased access to sanitation and financial services."

He also credited India's "world-leading approach to innovation" that helps it solve these problems. "India is on the frontlines of climate change…the pace of its development..skills…expertise…mean that India can be a key part of making progress on today's biggest challenges," he added.