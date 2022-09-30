India forex reserves notches steepest drop in six months

South Asia

Reuters
30 September, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 06:29 pm

Related News

India forex reserves notches steepest drop in six months

Reuters
30 September, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 06:29 pm
The dollar index was at 98.19, up 0.05% from its previous close of 98.142/ LiveMint
The dollar index was at 98.19, up 0.05% from its previous close of 98.142/ LiveMint

India's foreign exchange reserves (INFXR=ECI) fell to $537.52 billion in the week through Sept. 23, notching their steepest weekly fall in six months, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

The country's reserves were $545.65 billion at the end of the previous week. Reserves have now fallen for eight straight weeks and are near their lowest levels since August 2020.

About 67% of the drop in reserves during the current financial year was due to valuation changes as the U.S. dollar strengthened, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said in his monetary policy speech earlier in the day.

The rupee closed at 81.34 per dollar on Friday, rebounding from record lows during the week as the RBI intervened multiple times, according to traders, to stem the volatility in the currency markets.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

India foreign reserve / India economy / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

The enduring love of things Soviet 

4h | Panorama
Bangladesher Dushprappo Chobi Somogro

"Bangladesher Dushprappo Chobi Somogro": A Facebook group that has become a cultural phenomenon

8h | Splash
Photo: Collected

Four famous Hindu temples in South Asia

9h | Explorer
Apple changed its mind. So who's on the hook?

Apple changed its mind. So who's on the hook?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

World's most secret museum: The CIA Museum

World's most secret museum: The CIA Museum

2h | Videos
Aneek Mustafa's photography exhibition "The Transient" going on

Aneek Mustafa's photography exhibition "The Transient" going on

5h | Videos
Is operation the only solution for hernia?

Is operation the only solution for hernia?

10h | Videos
NASA’s DART hits target asteroid in Earth defense test

NASA’s DART hits target asteroid in Earth defense test

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

4
How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run
Economy

How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run

5
Representational image: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Economy

Saif Powertec to launch Chattogram-UAE direct cargo ship 

6
Photo: Mumit M
Economy

Padma Bridge to boost wage by 2-4% in south, lessen climate impacts: World Bank