India football executive suspended after arrest for hitting women

South Asia

BSS
03 April, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 02:36 pm

Related News

India football executive suspended after arrest for hitting women

Deepak Sharma, executive committee member of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), was arrested and bailed by police over last week's incident in the coastal state of Goa

BSS
03 April, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 02:36 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

India's football governing body has suspended a senior executive member after his arrest for allegedly hitting two women players while drunk.

Deepak Sharma, executive committee member of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), was arrested and bailed by police over last week's incident in the coastal state of Goa.

"The AIFF Executive Committee has decided to suspend Mr. Deepak Sharma from participating in any football-related activities until further notice," a statement read Tuesday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said that the federation "was determined to promote women's football in a safe and enabling environment and will take all necessary steps to ensure this.

"The incident in Goa during IWL 2, should not be amplified to undermine the AIFF's developmental efforts in women's football," he added.

"The particular case has now been referred to the Disciplinary Committee and will be taken up emergently."

According to Indian media reports, Sharma barged into the room of the two footballers and assaulted them.

He has denied the charges.

 

Sports / Top News / World+Biz

All India Football Federation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

3h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Learn a new language F.A.S.T

3h | Pursuit
As night progresses, people flock to the numerous eateries and restaurants of Puran Dhaka to have Sehri. Clothing factories and tailoring shops in the area are also running in full swing for upcoming Eid. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Into the nocturnal world of Puran Dhaka in Ramadan

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How has agriculture developed?

How has agriculture developed?

1h | Videos
Delicious Afghani Chicken

Delicious Afghani Chicken

2h | Videos
Robbery at Sonali Bank in Bandarban, manager kidnapped

Robbery at Sonali Bank in Bandarban, manager kidnapped

2h | Videos
Hill products are available at the stalls of women entrepreneurs

Hill products are available at the stalls of women entrepreneurs

4h | Videos