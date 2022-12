As Nirmala Sitharaman responded to a barrage of questions on the stimulus that could cost the exchequer Rs 80,000 crore, there was one question that asked Sitharaman how she would describe the current state of the economy./HT Photo

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been admitted to the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Monday.

"Nothing serious. She is fine," the source said on the condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately clear why she was hospitalised.

The finance ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.