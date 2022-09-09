India files charge-sheet against 6 JMB members

India's National Investigation Agency has filed a charge-sheet against six members of the banned militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

The charge sheet was filed in a special court in Bhopal, India, on Wednesday for allegedly propagating terror outfit's ideology and conspiring to commit terrorist activities.

Investigations revealed that these JMB cadres, including three immigrants from Bangladesh, conspired along with their associates to commit violent and terrorist acts in India, the agency said while filing the charge-sheet.

"The accused were found provoking youth to carry out violent jihad in India for the establishment of Caliphate in order to establish Sharia law," the NIA said.

The accused listed in the charge-sheet include three Bangladeshi nationals - Fazar Ali, Waliullah Milon, Jainul Abidin.

The other three are Aqeel Ahmed Shaikh, a native of Bihar's Katihar district, Abdul Karim and Sheban Khan, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district.

Some of the accused were initially arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) in March this year and the case was handed over to the NIA in April, the anti-terror agency said.