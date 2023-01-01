India extends anti-dumping duty on jute products from Bangladesh and Nepal

TBS Report
01 January, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 09:12 am

Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected

India has extended anti-dumping duty on various jute products from Bangladesh and Nepal.

"The anti-dumping duty imposed under this notification shall be levied for a period of five years (unless revoked, superseded or amended earlier) from the date of publication of this notification in the Official Gazette and shall be payable in Indian currency," a notification from the Indian finance ministry dated December 30 said, reports Telegraph India. 

The duty applicable is in the range of $6.3 to $351.72 per mt.

Indian jute mills have been lobbying with the government to protect their domestic sector from cheaper imports from neighbouring countries. However, the latter have highlighted the negative impact of such duty on their domestic industry and bilateral export with the Indian commerce ministry.

 

 

