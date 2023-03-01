India Exit polls: BJP projected win in Tripura, Nagaland; NPP likely in Meghalaya

Polling officials returning to DC Office from their assigned stations after Nagaland Assembly Elections, in Kohima on Monday. (Representative Image/Twitter/CEO Nagaland)

Exit polling data from the February elections in the Indian states of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland reveal that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to retain Tripura and return to power in Nagaland with coalition partner National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), The Indian Express has reported.

The party is expected to slightly increase its vote count in Meghalaya.

The ruling NPP will retain power in Meghalaya, with no party expected to cross the halfway point in the 60-member Assembly.

According to exit polls, Congress, which was once a dominant party in the Northeast, is set to be wiped out in these three states.

The India Today- Axis My India exit poll has predicted that the BJP+ will win 36-45 seats in the Tripura Assembly election out of a total of 60. The Congress is seen to be doing dismally in both the states.

The Zee Matrize exit poll shows a more multi-cornered fight in Meghalaya, with the NPP set to win 21-26 seats. The poll predicts a narrower majority for the BJP+ in Tripura. In Nagaland, the Zee poll predicts a similarly high number for NDPP along with BJP.

The votes will be counted and results will be announced on 2 March.

While the BJP seeks to strengthen its position in the Northeast, it will face fierce competition from regional forces.

Tripura's political structure shifted dramatically in 2018, with the BJP besieging the Left bastion and gaining 44 of the 60 Assembly seats. But, the party is facing serious opposition this year from the Pradyot Debbarma-led Tipra Motha, which has tribal support.