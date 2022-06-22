India, EU trade pact to allow greater market access for several domestic sectors

South Asia

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 01:39 pm

Related News

India, EU trade pact to allow greater market access for several domestic sectors

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 01:39 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The proposed free trade agreement with the European Union, when implemented, will provide greater market access for several domestic sectors such as textiles, leather and sports goods in the EU market, said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday (20 June).

India and the EU on 17 June formally resumed negotiations for agreements on trade, investments and Geographical Indications (GI), after an eight year gap.

The next round of negotiations will take place from June 27 till July 1, reports The Economic Times.

India began the negotiations for a trade pact, dubbed the Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA), with the 27-country economic bloc in 2007, but the talks stalled in 2013 as both sides failed to reach an agreement on key issues, including customs duties on automobiles and spirits, and the movement of professionals.

Goyal said that the EU is a large market with 27 countries which are prosperous. It is one of the largest trading blocs, having a big share of the world's market.

"It will open the doors, we believe, to our textiles, leather, pharma, sports goods, some agri products, handicrafts, handlooms. All this will get a bigger market. Our exports will increase," he told reporters here.

EU, he said, has strength in modern technologies, high-end precision equipment and "we will get the benefit of their modern technologies".

In the services sector also, both sides would get an opportunity to support each other and expand trade.

"We will get a larger flow of investments from Europe. It will be a win-win for both the countries," he added.

India's merchandise exports to EU member countries stood at about USD 65 billion in 2021-22, while imports aggregated to USD 51.4 billion.

A GI is primarily an agricultural, natural or a manufactured product (handicrafts and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory.

India / EU / India EU trade deal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centenarian tree is different from all other trees in terms of size and age. That is why many visitors come from far and wide to see this mango tree. Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the centenarian Suryapuri mango tree

1h | Explorer
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

1d | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

1d | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Traditional or trendy, what kind of furniture do you want?

Traditional or trendy, what kind of furniture do you want?

1h | Videos
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits flood affected regions

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits flood affected regions

1h | Videos
Is the clean energy of electric vehicles really clean?

Is the clean energy of electric vehicles really clean?

3h | Videos
How Alaska became part of the United States

How Alaska became part of the United States

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
The deceased Abu Saleh Mohammad Mahfuz Ahmed with his two children.
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi man shot dead in US