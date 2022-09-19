India encourages private shippers to use inland waterways via Bangladesh protocol route

South Asia

TBS Report
19 September, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 09:48 am

Related News

India encourages private shippers to use inland waterways via Bangladesh protocol route

TBS Report
19 September, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 09:48 am
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has decided to come out with a contract worth Rs200 crore for dredging and maintenance of fairway of rivers up to the Indian side in the north-east region in a bid to encourage private shippers to use inland waterways via Bangladesh-India protocol route.

"The inland waterways authority has agreed to spend Rs 200 crore for dredging and maintenance of fairway for three years in some pockets such as Pandu and Dhubri in the north-east region, where there are some bottlenecks for sailing of barges.This support is not part of a grant to Bangladesh for dredging in the India-Bangladesh protocol route," said Syama Prasad Mookherjee Port Chairman and  IWAI Member Vinit Kumar, reports the PTI.

He also said the use of the India-Bangladesh protocol route is very successful for cargo movement to the northeast region of India and also to Bangladesh. 

IWAI seeks to maintain a minimum draft of 2.5 metres for smooth sailing of barges

"Now at any point in time, 100 barges are on our river channel. There are some bottlenecks in the NE (northeast) side which will be sorted out with the proposed dredging at Rs200 crore," Kumar said.

Kolkata port is also planning to deploy a dedicated floating crane for use in transloading activities for container cargo at West Bengal's Sagar and Sandhead. Kumar said the transloading activities will also help the movement of imported goods to the northeastern states.

"SMP, Kolkata is set to float a tender for a dedicated floating crane for container cargo. We already have two floating cranes that are used in dry bulk cargo transloading activities," he said.The volume of cargo handling is expected to reach 2.5 million tonne this fiscal, he said.

Top News / World+Biz

India / Bangladesh / waterway

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Children, especially urban children nowadays, are stuck at home and are more and more attached to gadgets. To ‘rescue’ them from this phenomenon, parents want to give them books. Photo: Courtesy

Children’s books are becoming culturally-sensitive. But is the market ready?

53m | Panorama
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

22h | Mode
The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

1d | Panorama
The Unfair Advantage: How the successful leverage their opportunities and how we can use ours

The Unfair Advantage: How the successful leverage their opportunities and how we can use ours

23h | Book Review

More Videos from TBS

Fastest trains in the world

Fastest trains in the world

12h | Videos
Vespa Club Bangladesh hosts friendly football match marking World Cup

Vespa Club Bangladesh hosts friendly football match marking World Cup

12h | Videos
How changes in the dollar market will affect business and reserve

How changes in the dollar market will affect business and reserve

12h | Videos
Winners of the 32nd IgNobel Awards

Winners of the 32nd IgNobel Awards

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS
Panorama

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an RMG export business 

4
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 

5
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

6
No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  
Stocks

No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  