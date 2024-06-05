India election: States where BJP, allies suffered losses against INDIA bloc

In addition to the three Hindi heartland states — Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana — the Bharatiya Janata Party and allies suffered losses in West Bengal and Maharashtra in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the results of which were declared on Tuesday (4 June).

The biggest setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP, which faced a stronger challenge from the Opposition's INDIA bloc, however, was in the north where, besides UP, it also faced losses in Rajasthan and Haryana.

In the east, West Bengal dealt the BJP a raw deal, although it more than made up for the losses in Odisha.

Madhya Pradesh went fully saffron, with the party winning or leading in all 29 seats. In Gujarat, too, the BJP was winning or leading in 25 of 26 seats.

Uttar Pradesh: The BJP and allies won or were ahead in 36 seats as against the NDA's tally of 64 in 2019. For the Samajwadi Party, which is part of the INDIA bloc, numbers went up, largely attributed to three factors - consolidation of Muslim votes in favour of the party, smart seat-sharing agreements with the Congress to avoid splitting of non-BJP votes and widespread discontent with the BJP government over jobs and price rise. The Opposition grouping, now INDIA bloc, was winning or leading in 43 of the 80 seats at stake. The Opposition, then the UPA, had won only a single seat in the 2019 elections.

Bihar: The NDA, including Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United was winning or ahead in 30 seats as compared to 39 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Rajasthan: The BJP and partners were ahead only in 14 seats, against all 25 the NDA won last time. The INDIA bloc was ahead in 11 seats this election. The UPA drew a blank in the last general election.

Haryana: This northern state also threw up a shock result for the BJP, where the party was leading only in five and the Congress in five. In 2019, the saffron party had bagged all 10.

Maharashtra: The state, with 48 Lok Sabha seats, saw the Shiv Sena split down the middle since the last election. The BJP, which won 23 seats five years ago, was down with leads in 11 seats, while its ally Shiv Sena could get seven.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Congress was ahead in 12 seats, up from one, and the Shiv Sena (UBT) in 19. The NCP-Sharad Pawar faction could get seven seats, giving the INDIA bloc, forged together by the common dislike of the BJP, a possible 38 seats.

West Bengal: As SP chief Akhilesh Yadav kept the INDIA bloc morale high in Uttar Pradesh, the Trinamool Congress, another key ally of the opposition alliance, was leading or winning in 29 seats in West Bengal, higher than its 22 in 2019. The BJP, which had 18 seats in the last Lok Sabha election, was ahead in 12 seats.