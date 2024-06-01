India election: How accurate were exit polls in 2014 and 2019?

South Asia

TBS Report
01 June, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 08:52 pm

Related News

India election: How accurate were exit polls in 2014 and 2019?

The actual results for all 543 parliamentary seats will be announced by the Election Commission of India on 4 June. 

TBS Report
01 June, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 08:52 pm
Voters stand in line to cast their votes at a polling station during the seventh and last phase of the general election, in Firozpur district, Punjab, India, June 1, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Voters stand in line to cast their votes at a polling station during the seventh and last phase of the general election, in Firozpur district, Punjab, India, June 1, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Voting for India's 2024 Lok Sabha elections ended today with the conclusion of the seventh phase. Before the final results are announced, exit polls try to predict the outcome of the elections. 

The exit polls for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were being broadcast from 6:30pm today (1 June), 30 minutes after the polling ended.

The actual results for all 543 parliamentary seats will be announced by the Election Commission of India on 4 June. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Here's a look at the exit polls projections and the actual results in Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.

Exit polls in 2014 vs Actual results

In 2014, most of the exit polls foresaw the BJP-led NDA coming to power but failed to accurately predict the landslide victory that followed, reports NDTV. 

Here's a breakdown of how accurate were the exit poll numbers.

Predictions on NDA

1.    India Today-Cicero: Predicted 272 seats for the NDA

2.    News 24-Chanakya: 340 seats

3.    CNN-IBN-CSDS: 280 seats 

4.    Times Now ORG: 249 seats 

5.    ABP News-Nielsen: 274 seats 

6.    NDTV-Hansa Research: 279 seats

Predictions on UPA

1.    India Today-Cicero: Predicted 115 seats for the UPA

2.    News 24-Chanakya: 101 seats

3.    CNN-IBN-CSDS: 97 seats 

4.    Times Now ORG: 148 seats

5.    ABP News-Nielsen: 97 seats

6.    NDTV-Hansa Research: 103 seats 

Actual results

NDA: 336 seats; BJP won 282 seats 

UPA: 60 seats; Congress won just 44 seats

Exit polls in 2019 vs Actual results

Predictions on NDA

1.    India Today-Axis: 339-365 seats

2.    News 24-Today's Chanakya: 350 seats 

3.    News18-IPSOS: 336 seats 

4.    Times Now VMR: 306 seats

5.    India TV-CNX: 300 seats

6.    Sudarshan News: 305 seats 

Predictions for UPA

1.    India Today-Axis: 77-108 seats

2.    News 24-Today's Chanakya: 95 seats 

3.    News18-IPSOS: 82 seats 

4.    Times Now VMR: 132 seats 

5.    India TV-CNX: 120 seats 

6.    Sudarshan News: 124 seats 

Actual results

NDA: Won 352 seats. BJP alone secured 303 seats.

UPA: Won 91 seats. Congress won 52 seats.

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 witnessed a direct fight between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress-led INDIA bloc. 

The ruling BJP seeks a third straight term under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP has set an ambitious "400 paar" seat target for the NDA.

World+Biz

India / India election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Babar Ali on the top of the world. Photo: Courtesy

When Babar Ali came face-to-face with climate change during his Everest-Lhotse summit

13h | Panorama
Even in Bangladesh’s major tourist destinations, options for recreational activities such as rides or trails are scarce for tourists. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

No roads lead to Bangladesh: The country's struggle to attract tourists

1d | Panorama
An area clear-felled for tobacco cultivation on the bank of the river Sangu in Bandarban. The chemicals used in tobacco farming also pollute the creeks – the main source of drinking water for hill communities. Photo: Syed Zakir Hussain

How tobacco farming is speeding up deforestation in the hills

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Can you tell the quality of a fabric?

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of stranded Malaysian immigration aspirants?

What is the future of stranded Malaysian immigration aspirants?

2h | Videos
China deploys advanced fighter jet on Sikkim border

China deploys advanced fighter jet on Sikkim border

1h | Videos
Tigers to face India in last warm-up match before WC

Tigers to face India in last warm-up match before WC

4h | Videos
What we know about Stormy Daniels testifying against Trump

What we know about Stormy Daniels testifying against Trump

3h | Videos