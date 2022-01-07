India to double 10 Gbps bandwidth from Bangladesh to boost connectivity

The Indian government has decided to double the 10 Gbps internet bandwidth from Cox's Bazar in the coming weeks with the aim to boost internet connectivity in India's North-Eastern states.

"Two to three months back, thinking out of the box, we took an experimental connection of 10 GBPS fibre connectivity from Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) to Agartala. In two months, it stabilised," Indian's Minister for Information and Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday (5 January) reports the Live Mint.

Vaishnaw added: "Yesterday (Tuesday, 4 January) we took a decision to increase this bandwidth so that the entire Northeastern region especially Manipur can get high-speed connectivity."

"Based on that experiment, in the next five to six weeks, we will double the bandwidth. We will see the results and then will further double the bandwidth," he further said.