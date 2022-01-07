India to double 10 Gbps bandwidth from Bangladesh to boost connectivity

South Asia

TBS Report
07 January, 2022, 08:15 am
Last modified: 07 January, 2022, 08:41 am

Related News

India to double 10 Gbps bandwidth from Bangladesh to boost connectivity

"Two to three months back, thinking out of the box, we took an experimental connection of 10 GBPS fibre connectivity from Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) to Agartala. In two months, it stabilised," Indian's Minister for Information and Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said

TBS Report
07 January, 2022, 08:15 am
Last modified: 07 January, 2022, 08:41 am
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay

The Indian government has decided to double the 10 Gbps internet bandwidth from Cox's Bazar in the coming weeks with the aim to boost internet connectivity in India's North-Eastern states.

"Two to three months back, thinking out of the box, we took an experimental connection of 10 GBPS fibre connectivity from Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) to Agartala. In two months, it stabilised," Indian's Minister for Information and Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday (5 January) reports the Live Mint. 

Vaishnaw  added: "Yesterday (Tuesday, 4 January) we took a decision to increase this bandwidth so that the entire Northeastern region especially Manipur can get high-speed connectivity."

"Based on that experiment, in the next five to six weeks, we will double the bandwidth. We will see the results and then will further double the bandwidth," he further said.

Bangladesh / Top News / World+Biz / ICT

Bandwidth / India / Bangladesh / Internet

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Though the pandemic has had a hand in the failure of music cafes, the cafe owners and the musicians have to share some of the blame.

Why music cafes have failed to take off in Dhaka

28m | Panorama
Taiwan’s tech giants are being hit by India culture shock

Taiwan’s tech giants are being hit by India culture shock

22h | Thoughts
: If we do indeed have a surplus budget, there are many areas we can invest in such as modernising our hospital facilities. Photo: Mumit M

Health needs a bigger budget but cannot spend the amount allocated. Why?

23h | Analysis
Awarded organisations on the stage. Photo: Noor A Alam

Joy Bangla Youth Award 2021: Organisations that stand out

23h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Nikola Tesla

Nikola Tesla

13m | Videos
Smart phone and tab expo 2022

Smart phone and tab expo 2022

12h | Videos
The mysterious door that cannot be opened

The mysterious door that cannot be opened

14h | Videos
A market to buy money with money

A market to buy money with money

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership