India demarches Canada over 6 November Khalistan referendum

South Asia

Hindustan Times
09 October, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2022, 01:07 pm

Related News

India demarches Canada over 6 November Khalistan referendum

Hindustan Times
09 October, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2022, 01:07 pm
India demarches Canada over 6 November Khalistan referendum

The Narendra Modi government has served a demarche to the Justin Trudeau government this week asking it to stop the so-called Khalistan referendum organised by a proscribed organisation in Ontario on 6 November as it challenges the territorial integrity and sovereignty of India. 

The demarche was served to a senior official of the Canadian High Commission by a senior Ministry of External Affairs official and India's strong concern will be also conveyed by the Indian Embassy in Ottawa to Global Affairs, Canada next week.

While the Canadian government on September 16 had gone on record to state that it respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty of India and does not recognize the so-called referendum, New Delhi flagged its strong concern that the exercise will be used to divide the Indian diaspora by allowing students to vote by the proscribed Sikh for Justice (SFJ) organization. The so-called referendum is being held in a private convention centre in a suburb of Ontario. The first referendum was held in Brampton, Ontario on September 18, 2022.

Despite India taking up the issue of SFJ run by Sikh extremist GS Pannu with the Canadian government and national security agencies, the Trudeau government has coughed up a standard line that individuals in his country have a right to assemble and express their views so long as they do so peacefully and without breaking the law. However, no step has been taken by the Trudeau government to rein in the anti-India forces in Canada due to vote bank politics with Pakistani diplomats adding fuel to fire. It is another matter that the Canadian Prime Minister strongly tweeted against the so-called referendum organised by Russia in occupied eastern parts of Ukraine.

The Indian security agencies have made it known to their Canadian counterparts that they are playing with fire by not stopping the Sikh extremists like Pannu from radicalising the Sikh youth and community at large in the name of Khalistan. Fact is that Indian senior officials bluntly told their Canadian counterparts that the radicalised may end up forming Khalistan in Canada if the Trudeau government did not stop the extremists from brainwashing the youth and taking over Gurudwaras.

While the extremists have vandalised Indian temples like Swaminarayan Mandir in Brampton, Ontario, the Canadian police are still investigating the incident with strong action against the culprit not forthcoming. Fact is that the so-called referendums are used by the radicals to get funding from US, UK and Germany in the name of non-existent atrocities against the Sikh community in India.

World+Biz

India-Canada Relations / Khalistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy

Bright pastels and multi-colour palettes to dominate next wedding season

4h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Green bonds can help Bangladesh fulfil NDC commitments

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Political parties gear up for info wars ahead of next elections

7h | Panorama
Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Why watching horror movies is good for mental health?

4h | Videos
What happens to old airplanes when they retire?

What happens to old airplanes when they retire?

3h | Videos
Which one is the real 'Matrivandar' sweets shop in Cumilla?

Which one is the real 'Matrivandar' sweets shop in Cumilla?

17h | Videos
Local furniture market now worth Tk30,000 cr

Local furniture market now worth Tk30,000 cr

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

3
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

4
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

5
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code