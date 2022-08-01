India cuts 19kg commercial cylinder price by 36 rupees

South Asia

TBS Report 
01 August, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 12:00 pm

Amid opposition protests in the Indian Parliament, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder was on Monday reduced by ₹36 (₹1 = Tk1.20), in line with a weakening in international rates. 

The price change is expected to benefit the hotels, restaurants and other business establishments that use gas cylinders in the neighbouring country.

However, there has been no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders used in households, reports Hindustan Times (HT).

With the latest reduction, a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has dropped from ₹2,012.50 to ₹1,976, Indian fuel retailers were quoted by news agency ANI.

In Mumbai, it will now cost ₹1,936.50 instead of ₹1,972.50. 

In Kolkata, a 19kg cylinder will be available at ₹2,095.50 instead of ₹2,132. 

In Chennai, it will be ₹2,141 and in Bengaluru, 19kg LPG cylinder is now ₹2,063.50. 

In Hyderabad, the price will be ₹2,197.50. Rates differ from state to state depending on the local VAT.

This is the fourth price cut on the LPG gas cylinders in India in the last four months. Earlier in June, the central government slashed the prices of 19kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹135 per cylinder.

Meanwhile, the price of India's domestic LPG cylinder of 14.2kg was hiked by ₹50 on 7 July. 

Indian consumers who were paying ₹1,040.50 are now paying ₹1,090.50 for the cylinder.
 

