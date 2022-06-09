India creates Guinness World Record for constructing 75-km highway in five days

South Asia

TBS Report
09 June, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 08:27 pm

Indian Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday that India has entered the Guinness World Records for constructing the longest piece of bituminous concrete laid continuously.

The record has been achieved for constructing 75 km of continuous bituminous concrete in a single lane on National Highway 53, reports Hindustan Times.

The road was laid on a section of highway between the Amravati and Akola districts of Maharashtra.

"I am very proud today because our team has created one more world record. I congratulate the entire team of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), consultant and contractor Rajpath Infracon Private Limited from Pune for accomplishing this Guinness World Record," Gadkari said.

"In a single lane on NH-53 section between Amravati and Akola. I would specially thank our engineers and workers who toiled day and night to achieve this extraordinary feat."

According to Gadkari, the team began building the road on 3 June , at 7:27 am local time and finished constructing the 75-km stretch on 7 June, at 5:00 pm local time, in a record time of 105 hours and 33 minutes. Some 720 workers, including a team of independent consultants, were involved in this project.

