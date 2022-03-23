India completes survey for second Indo-Bangladesh railway line

South Asia

TBS Report
23 March, 2022, 08:30 am
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 08:40 am

Related News

India completes survey for second Indo-Bangladesh railway line

Tripura Transport Minister Pranajit Singha Roy informed the State Assembly that Indian Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is expected to visit the state on Friday

TBS Report
23 March, 2022, 08:30 am
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 08:40 am
Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

India has completed its survey for the second Indo-Bangla railway link through the Belonia sub-division of  South Tripura.

Tripura Transport Minister Pranajit Singha Roy informed the State Assembly that Indian Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is expected to visit the state on Friday (25 March) to inspect the ongoing project, reports the Print citing the ANI.

Some new projects may also be launched by the Indian minister during his visit to the North-East state.

Roy was addressing the house on calling attention motion moved by treasury bench Chief Whip MLA Kalyani Roy on "The need to further improve the overall management of passenger and freight traffic, including increasing the number of passenger trains through the introduction of double lane rail services in the state of Tripura".

Replying to the query, the Tripura Transport minister said that on 4 June, 2020, the Tripura government sent a proposal to "North East Region Vision 2035" to transform the existing single line tracks into double lines to enhance railway connection as well as improve the number of passenger and freight engines.

With regards to new projects in the pipeline, he said that survey works of three new railway projects that consist of 30 kilometres long Belonia (India) – Feni (Bangladesh), Dharmanagar (North district) – Pancharathal (North district) and Kailashahar (Unakoti district) Railway has been completed.

Another project is underway to link Dharmanagar in North Tripura with Belonia in the South district connecting Unakoti, Dhalai, Khowai and certain parts of the West Tripura district.

"The survey work for these projects have been completed and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on 21 January, 2022, made a special request to the Union Railway Minister to incorporate the following projects in the Railway Budget and provide necessary financial assistance", Pranajit Singha Roy said. 

Apart from that, construction works for Nischintapur Railway Yard which will connect Tripura with Akhaura in Bangladesh is on the verge of completion.

"About 98% of the work is completed and 75% of work for Sabroom Railway Yard has also been complete", Roy added.

Top News / World+Biz

Railway

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tip culture in Dhaka is changing due to restaurants’ service charges and tip-boxes. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

Tips: Paying for good service or sharing the server’s salary?

18m | Panorama
Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

20h | Panorama
The geodesic dome reflects on the waterbody creating the illusion of a complete sphere. Photo: City Syntax

Bangabandhu Military Museum: When architecture brings bravery and history to life

20h | Habitat
While the women toil through despite gruelling work hours and insufficient wages and benefits, it is the men who end up getting promoted. Photo: Mumit M

Why are female workers disappearing from our RMG factories?

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Taylor Fritz stuns Nadal to lift Indian Wells trophy

Taylor Fritz stuns Nadal to lift Indian Wells trophy

14h | Videos
Collection of a dozen classic Volkswagen

Collection of a dozen classic Volkswagen

14h | Videos
Superfoods

Superfoods

14h | Videos
Every house in Bangladesh is now illuminated: PM

Every house in Bangladesh is now illuminated: PM

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

6
Representational Image
Banking

Bangladeshi banks look for Chinese payment channel to skirt Western sanctions