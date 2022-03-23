India completes survey for second Indo-Bangladesh railway line

India has completed its survey for the second Indo-Bangla railway link through the Belonia sub-division of South Tripura.

Tripura Transport Minister Pranajit Singha Roy informed the State Assembly that Indian Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is expected to visit the state on Friday (25 March) to inspect the ongoing project, reports the Print citing the ANI.

Some new projects may also be launched by the Indian minister during his visit to the North-East state.

Roy was addressing the house on calling attention motion moved by treasury bench Chief Whip MLA Kalyani Roy on "The need to further improve the overall management of passenger and freight traffic, including increasing the number of passenger trains through the introduction of double lane rail services in the state of Tripura".

Replying to the query, the Tripura Transport minister said that on 4 June, 2020, the Tripura government sent a proposal to "North East Region Vision 2035" to transform the existing single line tracks into double lines to enhance railway connection as well as improve the number of passenger and freight engines.

With regards to new projects in the pipeline, he said that survey works of three new railway projects that consist of 30 kilometres long Belonia (India) – Feni (Bangladesh), Dharmanagar (North district) – Pancharathal (North district) and Kailashahar (Unakoti district) Railway has been completed.

Another project is underway to link Dharmanagar in North Tripura with Belonia in the South district connecting Unakoti, Dhalai, Khowai and certain parts of the West Tripura district.

"The survey work for these projects have been completed and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on 21 January, 2022, made a special request to the Union Railway Minister to incorporate the following projects in the Railway Budget and provide necessary financial assistance", Pranajit Singha Roy said.

Apart from that, construction works for Nischintapur Railway Yard which will connect Tripura with Akhaura in Bangladesh is on the verge of completion.

"About 98% of the work is completed and 75% of work for Sabroom Railway Yard has also been complete", Roy added.