India committee recommends EUA for Merck's Covid-19 pill, two other vaccines - report

An experimental Covid-19 treatment pill called molnupiravir being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc and obtained by Reuters May 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters

India's drug regulator expert committee recommended emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Merck & Co Inc's Covid-19 pill molnupiravir, and Serum Institute of India's covovax and Biological E's corbevax vaccines, the Economic Times reported on Tuesday.

The recommendations by the subject expert committee have been sent to the Drug Controller General of India, which will soon decide on their approval, according to the report.