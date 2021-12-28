India committee recommends EUA for Merck's Covid-19 pill, two other vaccines - report

South Asia

Reuters
28 December, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 11:43 am

Related News

India committee recommends EUA for Merck's Covid-19 pill, two other vaccines - report

The recommendations by the subject expert committee have been sent to the Drug Controller General of India, which will soon decide on their approval

Reuters
28 December, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 11:43 am
An experimental Covid-19 treatment pill called molnupiravir being developed by Merck &amp; Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck &amp; Co Inc and obtained by Reuters May 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters
An experimental Covid-19 treatment pill called molnupiravir being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc and obtained by Reuters May 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters

India's drug regulator expert committee recommended emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Merck & Co Inc's Covid-19 pill molnupiravir, and Serum Institute of India's covovax and Biological E's corbevax vaccines, the Economic Times reported on Tuesday.

The recommendations by the subject expert committee have been sent to the Drug Controller General of India, which will soon decide on their approval, according to the report.

Coronavirus chronicle / Top News / World+Biz

India / EUA / Merck Covid-19 Pill

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mosque’s architecture radiates an aura of Pre Mughal and Mughal architecture with domes and archways. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Masjid: A renovated red haven

1h | Habitat
Mastering military space technology has become a key interest for emerging powers. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Russia tested its anti-satellite weapon

13m | Panorama
By providing them with gas stoves, Mark and his team at F4C want to improve the overall wellbeing of families living in Dhaka’s slums. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fuel for change: Improving lives with an eye on the environment

1h | Panorama
Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

1d | Videos
Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

1d | Videos
Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US