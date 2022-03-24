India comfortably placed to deal with spill-overs from Ukraine crisis: RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said with the country's foreign exchange reserves at $677 billion, it is comfortably placed to deal with any spillover effects and for financing of the current account deficit.

India's current account deficit for the July-September quarter was 1.3 per cent of GDP, much less than the 2.5 per cent threshold, whose breach worries policymakers, reports Business Standard.

He said as per the latest data, the foreign exchange reserves are $622 billion.

"India is comfortably placed to deal with any effect of spillover or any challenge with regard to financing current account deficit," Das said while addressing at the CII National Council meeting.

"In the run-up to the current crisis, our current account deficit is very low. Secondly, our forex reserves are very high. Over the last three years, our forex reserves have gone up by almost $270 billion," he said.

While answering a question from the audience, Das dismissed the prospects of stagflation.

"In our assessment, such prospects (stagflation) do not exist. India is far away from such a grim prospect," he said.

"For the last two months, it [CPI inflation] was above 6 per cent. We do expect inflation to moderate. I don't see a situation wherein inflation keeps on exceeding the band which we have. With all the volatility and uncertainties, India, as far as I can see, and we see it in the RBI, the prospect of stagflation so far as India is concerned does not arise," he said.

The governor also alluded to the increasing resilience of the banking sector in India by pointing out declining bad loans, higher capital, and an improved capital adequacy ratio.

Reserves render a lot of stability and confidence in any economy, Das said.

Speaking on the impact of recent rate actions by major central banks, the governor said there could be some spillover effects but RBI is confident of maintaining stability of the Indian currency.

"I can say with reasonable confidence that we will be able to maintain the stability of the Indian rupee," he said, adding that the RBI's standard policy is to intervene in the foreign exchange market to prevent excessive volatility.

The governor said that the rupee has depreciated by just 0.4 per cent against the US dollar between 1 April, 2021 to 17 March, 2022.

He said the country's foreign exchange reserves are distributed in various foreign currencies and not just concentrated in just one currency.

"We have gold reserves which are also dispersed, partly India and partly outside. So it is quite diversified," he said.

Das further said the Indian economy is better placed and on the external front also the country is doing well.

"But, we are living in an uncertain world and there is no reason for complacency. We have to be watchful and we are monitoring very closely," he said.