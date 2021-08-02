India, China establish sixth hotline between ground commanders along LAC

South Asia

UNB
02 August, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 01:22 pm

Related News

India, China establish sixth hotline between ground commanders along LAC

This is the sixth such hotline between the ground commanders along the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control

UNB
02 August, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 01:22 pm
India, China establish sixth hotline between ground commanders along LAC

India and China on Sunday established a hotline between their ground commanders in Kongra La in north Sikkim and Khamba Dzong in the Tibetan Autonomous Region, amidst the continuing military confrontation in eastern Ladakh since April-May last year.

The development comes a day after the 12th round of corps commander-level talks, led by 14 Corps commander Lt-General P G K Menon and the South Xinjiang Military District chief Major General Liu Lin, on the Chinese side of the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point in eastern Ladakh on Saturday.

There is as yet no official word on the outcome of the nine-hour long dialogue, though there are indications that India and China have inched closer to at least completing the stalled troop disengagement at patrolling points (PPs) 15, 17 and 17A in the Hot Springs-Gogra-Kongka La area in a phased manner. There is, however, no resolution in sight over the `friction' in the strategically-located Depsang Bulge area and Demchok in eastern Ladakh, as was reported by TOI earlier.

In a statement on Sunday, the Indian Army said the new hotline was established to "further the spirit of trust and cordial relations" along the borders to coincide with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Day.

This is the sixth such hotline between the ground commanders along the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control. Now, there are two hotlines each in eastern Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

"The armed forces of the two countries have well-established mechanisms for communication at the level of ground commanders. These hotlines in various sectors go a long way in enhancing the same and maintaining peace and tranquility at the borders," said the Army.

"The inauguration was attended by ground commanders of the respective armies and a message of friendship and harmony was exchanged through the hotline," it added.

China has, however, been dragging its feet over establishing a top-level hotline like the DGMO one between India and Pakistan. The top-level hotline was first proposed in the bilateral Border Defence Cooperation Agreement (BDCA) signed in 2013 and then agreed to during PM Narendra Modi's visit to China in 2015, as was earlier reported by TOI.

Top News / World+Biz

India / china / LAC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Billion dollars through agro exports

TBS Today: Billion dollars through agro exports

19h | Videos
TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

1d | Videos
The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

1d | Videos
Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

4
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

5
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 