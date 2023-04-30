India captures rice-raiding elephant after six killed

South Asia

BSS/AFP
30 April, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 04:28 pm

Related News

India captures rice-raiding elephant after six killed

BSS/AFP
30 April, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 04:28 pm
Photo: India Times
Photo: India Times

Indian forest officials have tranquillised and relocated a rice-loving wild tusker elephant that killed at least six people, media reports said.

The male elephant -- dubbed Arikomban, or "rice-tusker" -- was infamous for raiding shops for rice and grains in the southern state of Kerala.

On Saturday, a team of 150 forest officials caught the elephant, which resisted its captors even after being hit with five tranquilliser shots, the Indian Express newspaper reported.

With its legs tied and eyes bound with a cloth, it was finally pushed and nudged by four kumki elephants -- trained elephants used to capture others -- into a truck.

It was then fitted with a GPS collar and taken to a wildlife reserve.

This was not the first time that officials had tried to capture the elephant, believed to be around 30 years old.

Arikomban was hit with tranquilliser shots in 2017, but managed to escape. Last month, bearing in mind his penchant for rice and grains, officials erected a dummy ration shop to lure the elephant, but a court put a stop to
the plan, the newspaper reported.

Conservationists blame the rapid expansion of human settlements around forests and key wildlife corridors for an increase in conflicts between people and animals in parts of India.

According to the government, India is home to more than sixty percent of wild Asian elephants.

As per the last elephant census in 2017, India had a recorded elephant population of 29,964.

Last year, Indian officials shot dead a tiger dubbed the "Man-eater of Champaran" that killed at least nine people in the east of the country.

World+Biz

Elephant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cooling masks can ensure the extra care that your sun-stressed skin deserves during the summer. Photo: Collected

5 easy homemade cooling face masks you need this summer

5h | Mode
Gulshan Lake Park & Dhanmondi Lake Park

A tale of two parks

8h | Panorama
Pinky is one of those ace influencers who promotes low-budget fashion that elevates ones personality. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pinky Peya: Promoting affordable fashion and effortless beauty

6h | Mode
Encouraging companies to impose additional burdens on suppliers may not be beneficial for poor farmers. Photo: DW

New supply chain laws shake suppliers in developing world

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

5 Hollywood movies that depicted real history

5 Hollywood movies that depicted real history

5h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ashfaque Nipun on ‘Mohanagar 2’

Ashfaque Nipun on ‘Mohanagar 2’

20h | TBS Entertainment
Elevate your home interior with “Kaaruj"

Elevate your home interior with “Kaaruj"

19h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022