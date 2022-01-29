India boosts naval patrols to catch China in crowded global seas

South Asia

Sudhi Ranjan Sen, Bloomberg
29 January, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 07:45 pm

Related News

India boosts naval patrols to catch China in crowded global seas

The Indian Ocean hasn’t seen this many warships since World War II as China and Western allies deploy more vessels

Sudhi Ranjan Sen, Bloomberg
29 January, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 07:45 pm
A rocket is fired from the Indian Navy destroyer ship INS Ranvir during an exercise drill in the Bay Of Bengal off the coast of Chennai in April 2017.Photographer: Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images
A rocket is fired from the Indian Navy destroyer ship INS Ranvir during an exercise drill in the Bay Of Bengal off the coast of Chennai in April 2017.Photographer: Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images

India is carrying out more warship patrols than ever before as concerns grow about the country's ability to remain dominant in the Indian Ocean as China's naval power quickly increases.

The waters off India haven't seen this many naval vessels together since World War II as both China and Western allies deploy more warships in the area, according to senior Indian naval officials familiar with the matter. They estimated about 125 foreign naval vessels were in the Indian Ocean at any given time, roughly three times the number deployed in the wake of the 11 September terrorist attacks when the US invaded Afghanistan. 

While Indian officials are confident they can manage the threat for now, a lack of funding threatens the country's ability to keep pace with China and other nations. Most Indian submarines critical to controlling the oceans are about two decades old, and plans to increase the warship fleet to 200 -- including a third aircraft carrier -- keep getting delayed.

India now has about 130 warships, roughly a third of China's naval fleet comprising 350 ships and submarines -- the largest in the world. Despite that, last year the navy saw the biggest gap among India's three military services between requested and actual funds, prompting a parliamentary panel to ask the government to stop making further reductions.

The navy's budget will be in focus on Feb. 1, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government presents its annual spending plan in parliament. In the last five years, the shortfall between what the Indian Navy requested and what it got ranged from 5% to 41%, the panel of lawmakers said in a 2020 report to the government. In the latest report submitted last month, they said the navy's allocation was "less than half the amount" it wanted.

Navy's Capital Budget

Indian Navy underfunded over the years

Defense Ministry spokesman Bharat Bhushan Babu and Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

"Over time as the region gets more militarized, tension in the area is bound to increase," said Anit Mukherjee, associate professor at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies who wrote a book on India's military. "The solution for India is to develop the navy if it wants to address its growing diplomatic and strategic needs."

Chinese warships have been present in the Indian Ocean since 2008, and India is constantly watching three to eight of them that are continuously on patrol, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar told reporters in December. "I want to assure you the Indian Navy is confident of defending India's maritime interests," he said.

India has permanently deployed warships at five choke points in the Indian Ocean, stretching from the Gulf of Aden in the west to the Malacca Strait in the east. The waters carry some of 40% of the world's oil from fossil-fuel producers in the Middle East to some of Asia's biggest economies. 

Ocean Vigil

Indian Navy's deployment in Indian Ocean Region

Source: Indian Navy
Source: Indian Navy

Last year the Indian Navy carried out an all-time high of 50 joint exercises with friendly navies, including one with Japanese warships around the Malacca Strait, said a senior naval official. 

Still, India has been cautious to avoid antagonizing Beijing as the two countries battle along their contested Himalayan borders. Modi's government has turned down requests from friendly navies to jointly patrol the South China Sea, another naval official said. 

India's navy has sought to demonstrate its reach with humanitarian missions. In 2015, more than 26 countries, including the US, turned to India to help evacuate their citizens when civil war in Yemen intensified. Half a dozen Indian warships were able to rescue 4,000 Indian citizens as well as 1,200 foreigners before Port Aden was bombarded. 

In the last two years, the naval ships have sailed 40,000 nautical miles -- or twice around the earth -- carrying food, medicines and weapons to Indian Ocean countries. On 26 December, an Indian warship sailed into Mozambique for the first time carrying weapons and humanitarian aid.   

Overall leaders in India's capital have become "more aligned with the Indian Navy's view of the country's interest in the maritime domain," said Nilanthi Samaranayake, a director of the Strategic and Policy Analysis Program at CNA, a US-based research organization. "Especially if it relates to the safety of Indian citizens working overseas and remittances to the national economy."

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangement.

Top News / World+Biz

naval patrols / India naval patrols / India naval forces / Indian Ocean / China’s naval power / India’s naval power

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

6h | Interviews
NZXT is challenging the idea that Windows-based desktops cannot look as good as Macs. Photo: Bloomberg

NZXT is using Apple’s playbook to reinvent PC design

6h | Panorama
Male and female (top) Cotton Pygmy-goose. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Cotton Pygmy-goose: Will we soon see no ‘Bali-Hash’ in Bangladesh!

8h | Panorama
Agritech startups have tried to introduce newer technologies, although these attempts have hardly seen any success due to low profitability in the sector. Photo: iPage

The problem with agritech startups in Bangladesh

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rajshahi's historical and cultural heritage in sketches

Rajshahi's historical and cultural heritage in sketches

1h | Videos
Mysterious objects in space have been amazed scientists

Mysterious objects in space have been amazed scientists

2h | Videos
How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

2d | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

4
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP