INDIA bloc offered PM post to Nitish Kumar, JDU leader claims

South Asia

TBS Report
08 June, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 09:42 pm

"Nitish Kumar's speech supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put to rest all the rumours doing the rounds," KC Tyagi told NDTV.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. File Photo: Reuters
India's Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar was offered the prime minister post by the opposition INDIA bloc after the Lok Sabha election results were announced, party leader KC Tyagi claimed in an exclusive interview with NDTV.

The remarks came amid speculation that the INDIA bloc is trying to get Nitish Kumar back into the alliance in a bid to stop the NDA from forming the government for a record third term.

Tyagi, though, made it clear that the JDU has rejected all the offers from the opposition and plans to work with the NDA for the next five years.

"Nitish Kumar's speech supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put to rest all the rumours doing the rounds. These reports should have stopped when we [JDU] joined the NDA," Tyagi told NDTV.

"We were hurt by the way Congress and its allies treated our leader, and had to choose a different path. Those who thought Nitish Kumar was not worthy of being the alliance's convenor are now offering him the prime minister's post. But the JDU has already rejected all such offers," he added.

Buzz of a sensational Nitish Kumar - INDIA bloc reunion surfaced Tuesday evening after it became clear the BJP would not win 272 seats on its own.

