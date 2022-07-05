India bans service charge at hotels and restaurants

South Asia

Hindustan Times
05 July, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 01:41 pm

Related News

India bans service charge at hotels and restaurants

Hindustan Times
05 July, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 01:41 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Union government issued new guidelines on Monday (4 July) to deem it illegal for restaurants and hotels to levy a service charge without the express consent of a diner, according to a statement by the ministry of consumer affairs, which also specified government helplines where customers can report violations.

The levy has been in contention for years now. In June, the government held a meeting with restaurant lobby and consumer rights groups, following which the ministry said on June 2 that it will draw up a new framework to bar services charges altogether.

The announcement on Monday now gives an enforceable shape to the government's directions on the matter: the practice of levying service charges by default has now been defined as an unfair trade practice by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), a regulatory body set up in 2019.

"The guidelines issued by CCPA stipulate that hotels or restaurants shall not add service charges automatically or by default in the food bill. No collection of service charge shall be done by any other name. No hotel or restaurant shall force a consumer to pay service charge and shall clearly inform the consumer that service charge is voluntary, optional and at consumer's discretion," the government statement said.

People cannot by denied entry based on whether or not they consent to such charges and the amount cannot be "collected by adding it along with the food bill and levying GST on the total amount".

The statement added that consumers can first reach out to the business, and if the matter is unresolved, raise the dispute to the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) by calling 1915 or through the NCH mobile app, or send a complaint to the district administration.

"The consumer may also file a complaint against unfair trade practice with the Consumer Commission. The Complaint can also be filed electronically through e-daakhil portal…" it added.

The National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) did not respond to requests for comment. Restaurant owners have in the past defended the practice by saying that ample declarations are made at premises for a customer to know that they will need to pay a service charge if they eat at their business.

An NRAI functionary, following the June 2 meeting, had said that the money collected as service charge was "not pocketed by the owner, it is equally distributed between everyone who works to make your experience better". The body added that by placing an order in an establishment that has explicitly declared its service charge rules amounts to an understanding that the customer accepts these charges.

Consumer rights organisations, on the other hand, contend that service charges are arbitrary and illegal since eateries are free to price food and beverages according to their policies.

Prior to Monday's announcement about the guidelines regarding service charge – the government's stand was that the levy needs to be expressly consented to by a consumer after a meal – were in the nature of a circular sent to all state governments, who had been asked to sensitise hotels and restaurants on the matter.

The CCPA guidelines now mean this will be enforceable since the authority has the power to levy penalties and order an investigation by the district collector or the local police into any unfair trade practice.

"It is only after completing the meal that the customer is in a position to assess the quality of service… if a hotel/restaurant considers entry of a customer to imply consent to pay a fixed amount, it is not correct," the guidelines said.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

Service charge / service charges / Indian restaurant / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

2h | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Universal Pension Scheme: Has it been thought through?

4h | Panorama
Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Russian forces now in control of Luhansk

3h | Videos
Australia will help Bangladesh after the LDC graduation

Australia will help Bangladesh after the LDC graduation

4h | Videos
Realme Narzo 50A Prime available now

Realme Narzo 50A Prime available now

17h | Videos
Export products to get diversified

Export products to get diversified

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

5
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’

6
Lee Hyun-seung (third from right), head of Korea Expressway Corp.&#039;s Overseas Project Division, shakes hands with Quazi Muhammad Ferdous, head of the Bridge Authority of Bangladesh, after signing a contract on June 29 (local time).
Bangladesh

Korean company to oversee N8 Expressway in Bangladesh