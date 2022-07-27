India asks states to promptly identify illegal Bangladeshi migrants

TBS Report
27 July, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 09:56 am

Migrant workers and their families wait to get on a bus to reach a railway station to board a train to their home state of Uttar Pradesh, during an extended lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in New Delhi, India, May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Migrant workers and their families wait to get on a bus to reach a railway station to board a train to their home state of Uttar Pradesh, during an extended lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in New Delhi, India, May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The Indian government has urged its states to act promptly to find Bangladeshi migrants who are residing in the country illegally.

Minister of State for Home Affairs of India Nityanand Rai said about 2,399 Bangladeshis were intercepted in the last five years who were using fraudulently obtained Indian documents, as per The Times of India. 

"The central government has issued directives to state governments and union territories to take appropriate measures to identify illegal migrants," he said. 

The minister added that the states and union territories were also requested to restrict illegal migrants to specific areas in accordance with the provisions of law, collect their biometric and biographic data, revoke fake Indian documents, and initiate legal proceedings, including deportation processes.

Nityanand said that the states have also been asked to report any illegal migrants who have unjustly received Aadhaar cards.

The state governments of the country have been advised to invalidate any identifying documents, such as voter cards, driving licences, and ration cards that illegal migrants have fraudulently obtained.

