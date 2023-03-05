India Anti Human Trafficking unit arrests 18 Bangladeshi nationals in Mumbai's Ghansoli

South Asia

Hindustan Times
05 March, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 07:37 pm

Related News

India Anti Human Trafficking unit arrests 18 Bangladeshi nationals in Mumbai's Ghansoli

Among those arrested, 10 are women and eight men who worked as labourers, house helps and auto rickshaw drivers in Navi Mumbai

Hindustan Times
05 March, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 07:37 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The Anti Human Trafficking unit of Navi Mumbai has arrested 18 Bangladeshi immigrants who were illegally residing in Ghansoli since last year. Among those arrested, 10 are women and eight men who worked as labourers, house helps and auto rickshaw drivers in Navi Mumbai.

All of them had gathered at Morya apartment in Ghansoli village on Wednesday night for celebrating marriage anniversary of one of them. An informer tipped the Anti Human Trafficking unit of Navi Mumbai about them, following which, a team reached the location.

"On reaching the location, we found the group of people having a get together on the terrace of the building. On interrogating them further about their identity proofs, they told us they do not have any India indentity cards and admitted that they were Bangladeshi citizens," a police officer from Anti Human Trafficking unit said.

The police got an information that the group were in the process of getting Indian Aadhar cards and Pan cards illegally and are verifying the information. All 18 have been booked under the Passport Act and Foreigners Act with Rabale police.

They were working in different parts of Ghansoli, Koparkhairane, Kalwa and Shilphata since the last six months to one year.

Disclaimer: The original headline has been modified

Bangladesh / Top News / World+Biz

human trafficking / illegal migrants / Mumbai

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bishworang’s sarees are nothing but a riot of colours and festive vibes Photo: Bishworang

Saree: Six yards of memory, culture and protest

9h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

The art of not paying attention to what economists have to say

10h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

You don't have to be smart to get rich

9h | Panorama
Want to work for a better Bangladesh? Learn how this group is rooting for your future

Want to work for a better Bangladesh? Learn how this group is rooting for your future

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia encircles Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

Russia encircles Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

1h | TBS SPORTS
Onion prices are increasing in the international market, decreasing in the country

Onion prices are increasing in the international market, decreasing in the country

Now | TBS Stories
Why did the fabulously popular Balam withdrawn himself from public?

Why did the fabulously popular Balam withdrawn himself from public?

2h | TBS Entertainment
6 killed, 30 injured, 2 kilometers of surrounding structures damaged

6 killed, 30 injured, 2 kilometers of surrounding structures damaged

7h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

2
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

5
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

6
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale