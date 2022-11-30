India annual GDP growth slows to 6.3% in July-September quarter

South Asia

Hindustan Times
30 November, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 06:59 pm

Related News

India annual GDP growth slows to 6.3% in July-September quarter

The growth rate was above the 6.2% forecast by economists for the quarter, the second of India's 2022/23 financial year

Hindustan Times
30 November, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 06:59 pm
People walk at a crowded market amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in the old quarters of Delhi, India, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo
People walk at a crowded market amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in the old quarters of Delhi, India, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

India's economy grew by 6.3 percent in the second quarter of the current fiscal, official data released on Wednesday showed.

The gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded by 8.4 percent in the July-September quarter of 2021-22, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

Analysts had projected the Indian economy would expand at half of the growth rate of 13.5 percent recorded in April-June quarter this fiscal.

According to rating agency Icra, the GDP was likely to grow at 6.5 percent while State Bank of India in its report, projected the growth rate at 5.8 percent for July-September, 2022.

India to sustain growth through more govt capital spending - Finance minister

Earlier this month, in an article published in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin, the GDP growth was pegged at 6.1-6.3 percent in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

China registered an economic growth rate of 3.9 percent in July-September, 2022.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

India / GDP growth

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

10h | Panorama
Illustration: Sharier Khan

Banking, the Shibram way

9h | Satire
Complex and lengthy environmental and social safeguard reviews are sometimes more stringent than those adopted by the Bank’s wealthy shareholders in their own countries. Photo: Reuters

Rebooting the World Bank

8h | Panorama
Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

16 cr people can survive for three months with food wasted in a year

16 cr people can survive for three months with food wasted in a year

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

FIFA World Cup 2022: Win of win for Argentina against Poland

9h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

21h | Videos
Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months