India and its Royal families, who are they and what do they do?

Royals families have become a symbol of cultural heritage in the modern day where almost all have given up their royal power.

India has a long history of multiple royal families ruling various kingdom states on the subcontinent, and though their royal privileges ended in 1971 they continue to influence India's societal and cultural fabric, says the Times of India.

They live in modern times now, having converted their palaces to hotels, while partaking in philanthropy and engaging in ceremonial roles that honour their ancestral traditions.

These are the nine royal families in India and who they are in the modern world.

The Mewar Dynasty

The Mewar Dynasty of Udaipur is famous for its Rajput pride and bravery. Rana Sriji Arvind Singh Mewar, the current leader, manages a big business empire that includes the City Palace of Udaipur, which attracts many visitors every year. The dynasty's history includes heroes like Maharana Pratap, who fought the Mughal Empire in the Battle of Haldighati in 1576. Today, the family's legacy is preserved through cultural projects, including the Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation, which supports education and healthcare. The HRH Group of Hotels, run by the family, is known for heritage hospitality, with places like the Shiv Niwas Palace and Fateh Prakash Palace receiving the 'Heritage Grand' status from the Indian government.

Alsisar's Royal Family

The Alsisar family's history is connected to Khetri, once a rich kingdom known for its minerals. Abhimanyu Singh, the current leader, has turned their ancestral properties into luxurious retreats, like Alsisar Mahal in Shekhawati and Nahargarh Fort in Ranthambore. These places let guests experience royal life with beautifully restored interiors and special experiences. The family also hosts the Magnetic Fields Festival, a music and arts festival at Alsisar Mahal, attracting people from around the world and boosting the region's culture.

The Royal Family of Jaipur

The royal family of Jaipur is known for its contributions to art, culture, and architecture. Padmanabh Singh, the young leader, brings a new perspective to their legacy. He is a skilled polo player and has modelled for international fashion brands, adding glamour to the royal heritage. The family supports the Jaipur Literature Festival and works on restoring their historic properties, ensuring Jaipur's royal past continues to impress the world.

The Wadiyar Royal Family

The Wadiyar dynasty of Mysore is known for its rich cultural heritage. Yaduveera Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the current leader, supports the arts, especially during the annual Mysore Dasara festival, which showcases local music, dance, and folklore. The Mysore Palace, with its beautiful carvings and large halls, is a major tourist attraction. The family is also involved in charity, supporting education and wildlife conservation.

The Royal Family of Rajkot

The Jadejas of Rajkot have a long history, with their ancestors playing important roles in the region's politics and society. Yuvraj Mandhatasinh Jadeja focuses on sustainable development. Their projects in renewable energy, like biofuels and hydropower, show their commitment to innovation and the environment. The family also supports local artisans and promotes traditional crafts, helping the local economy.

The Royal Family of Jodhpur

The Rathores of Jodhpur have been influential in the Marwar region for centuries. The Umaid Bhawan Palace, one of the world's largest private residences, shows their architectural skills. Gaj Singh II, the current leader, promotes Jodhpur as a cultural hub with events like the Rajasthan International Folk Festival and the World Sacred Spirit Festival. The family also preserves the arts through the Mehrangarh Museum Trust, maintaining Marwar's rich heritage.

The Gaekwads of Baroda

The Gaekwads of Baroda are known for their progressive governance and support of the arts. Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, the current leader, oversees a vast collection of art and historical artefacts at the Baroda Museum and Picture Gallery. The Laxmi Vilas Palace, four times the size of Buckingham Palace, symbolises their former glory. The family supports education through the Maharaja Sayajirao University and engages in charitable work across Gujarat.

The Royal Family of Travancore

The Travancore royal family is a key part of Kerala's cultural identity, with a lineage going back to the early 18th century. They are known for managing the Padmanabhaswamy Temple, which holds a great wealth of gold and precious stones. Moolam Thirunal Rama Varma, the current leader, is involved in education and healthcare through the Sri Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology. The family also supports the annual Navaratri festival, celebrating the region's artistic heritage.

The Royal Family of Bikaner

Bikaner's royal family, led by Princess Rajyashree Kumari, has a proud military history with ancestors like Maharaja Ganga Singh, who was important in both World Wars. The family now focuses on social welfare through the Maharaja Ganga Singhji Charitable Trust, supporting education, healthcare, and sports. The Lalgarh Mahal, now a heritage hotel, offers royal hospitality and hosts cultural events, keeping the family's traditions alive.

The Pataudi Royal Family

The Pataudi family is famous for their roles in Bollywood and cricket, tracing their roots back to the princely state of Pataudi. The first Nawab, Faiz Talab Khan, helped the British East India Company in 1804. The Pataudi Palace, valued at around Rs. 800 crores, shows their regal past. Notably, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi were both cricket captains for India. Today, Saif Ali Khan, a prominent Bollywood actor, is the family's current leader.